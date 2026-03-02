‘Are Refugees Being Traded?’ UN Questions the UK-France Asylum Swap

A controversial “one in, one out” agreement between the United Kingdom and France linking forced returns of people arriving in small boats to matched legal admissions has drawn sharp criticism from United Nations human rights experts. In a letter published in early February 2026, the experts highlighted documented cases where people who had fled war, torture and trafficking (including from Sudan and Gaza) were placed in detention and subjected to force before being sent back to France under the arrangement.

Human rights advocates say the pilot, intended to reduce irregular migration across the English Channel, is treating asylum seekers as “parcels, not people” and risks turning an individual human right into a commodity traded between states for political convenience.

A deal built on exchange, not protection

Under the UK-France “one in, one out” scheme, people who arrive in the UK by small boat and are selected for return can be sent back to France. In exchange, the UK agrees to admit a matched number of people from France through designated safe routes.

International refugee law recognizes the right to seek asylum as an individual entitlement based on personal risk and persecution, not as a negotiable quota or an accounting exercise. Critics argue that by tying a legal admission to every deportation, the arrangement commodifies people seeking protection.