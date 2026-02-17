Chaos on Day 1 of India AI Impact Summit 2026: Overcrowding, Poor Communication, and Theft Complaints

Security personnel had assured them that equipment left inside would be safe, but the devices went missing when they returned. He added, “I came genuinely excited. It was the first time the summit was being hosted in India, and I wanted to show up personally to support the ecosystem and the government’s push. But what happened was shocking.”

He was not the only one to complain, as many other founders echoed similar concerns. Reskill founder Punit Jain wrote, “An AI Summit that sidelines its own builders?” He said exhibitors and delegates were left waiting outside halls for hours without clear updates. “Media shows celebration. Ground reality was chaos. If access was limited to select high-value guests, just say it upfront,” he added.

Entrepreneur Priyanshu Ratnakar also criticised the organisers for focusing more on optics than execution, pointing to long queues, locked stalls, and registration glitches. Many founders felt sidelined as VIPs were given priority access, while builders and startups struggled to enter the venue. Expressing his frustration, he wrote, “The Impact AI Summit in Delhi was a perfect demonstration of why India keeps losing in tech, and I’m tired of pretending it wasn’t a disaster.”