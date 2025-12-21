How a Failing Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire Can Illuminate the Road to Peace

The nature of ceasefires: Fragile, imperfect, and necessary

Globally, ceasefires almost always begin in intensely fragile environments. The parties may have agreed to pause violence, but the underlying conditions, distrust, fear, historical grievances, pressure from hard-line supporters, and volatile local dynamics still exist. In such an atmosphere, even a minor incident, whether intentional or accidental, can trigger renewed tension.

Yet this fragility does not mean the ceasefire is meaningless. It means it is alive. Ceasefires are not stable structures; they are temporary breathing spaces created in the midst of instability. Their purpose is not to eliminate risk, but to provide a foundation for managing risk together.

When societies expect a ceasefire to operate flawlessly, any breach is interpreted as betrayal. But if we understand that fragility is normal, we respond more calmly and avoid escalating a situation that could otherwise be contained.

What the research shows: Failure as a pathway to success

This understanding is strongly supported by global research. Jason Quinn and Madhav Joshi of the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute studied 196 conflicts between 1975 and 2011. Their findings reveal a pattern that defies common assumptions. Multiple failed ceasefires precede most peace processes that ultimately succeed. These early collapses play a critical role: They expose weak points, clarify misunderstandings, and allow negotiators to refine communication and monitoring systems.

One of the strongest predictors of a durable ceasefire is not how well the first couple of attempts hold, but rather whether the parties had prior agreements, even if those agreements had collapsed. In other words, each failure becomes part of the learning curve that eventually stabilizes the process.

When viewed through this lens, a ceasefire breach is not a catastrophe. It is part of the education of peace.

Leadership in times of fragility

Moments of ceasefire tension test leadership more than any other time. Responsible leaders must prevent panic and remind the public that such incidents are expected. They must also calm their own security forces, who may feel angered or threatened and are under pressure from “cheerleaders” who demand a harder line.

Good leadership requires stepping forward to explain that early instability is typical and that recommitment, not retaliation, is what prevents escalation. Without such leadership, societies can easily be drawn into cycles of anger and confrontation, even when no one truly wants the conflict to flare up again.