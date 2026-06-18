Meet Myat Moe Thu, a Woman Journalist in Myanmar’s Conflict Zones

What you see in the frame is a woman holding a camera in a war zone.

What you don’t see is everything beyond it: the sound of military aircraft overhead, the fear of a second strike, and people running for safety.

While others fled, Myat Moe Thu, a recipient of Exile Hub’s Critical Voices Fellowship 2026, moved toward the scene.

A journalist reporting from the border areas between Shan and Kayah (Karenni) States, she documents the realities of war as they unfold. On the day this image was taken, a military jet had just dropped two 500-pound bombs on a civilian village. As residents fled, fearing another attack, she walked into the aftermath to gather the story.

There was no protective gear. No guarantee of safety. Only a decision to bear witness.

Myat Moe Thu did not begin her career in journalism. She was working in marketing when, during a visit to a media outlet, she was asked if she had ever considered becoming a journalist.

She didn’t fully know what the work would demand, but she chose to try, and eventually fell in love with telling stories and sharing information through her writing.