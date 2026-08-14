What it is Like to Run a Business as a Woman in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

From the mandatory hijab to the ban on women leaving the house without a mahram (a male guardian), all these laws have been deliberately imposed to restrict women’s movement and confine them to their homes. Today, women and girls are rarely seen in public or social spaces.

In general, the Taliban laws are trying to deprive Afghan women of any rights and opportunities for growth and development.

Life as a businesswoman

Amid such circumstances, I, as an Afghan woman who has lived and worked in such a closed and risky environment, decided to become a businesswoman in Afghanistan.

In 2023, I started my business in the detergent and plastic sectors and created jobs for six women and eight men.

From the very beginning, I faced many obstacles and problems.

When I visited government and private departments to register and complete my work, I faced strange looks and intrusive, unnecessary questions. When I went to stores to see the market and satisfy customers, they looked at me with contempt and reproach.

But I never gave up, and despite these obstacles, I continued to fight gender discrimination.

Every day, I went to work with fear and concern. At any moment, the Taliban forces could enter the office and ask me endless questions about my hijab or other things.