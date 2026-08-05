Taliban Officials’ Visit To Moldova Triggers Political Storm

A visit by officials from Afghanistan’s unrecognized Taliban government to Moldova has triggered a political storm in the small Eastern European country.

Three officials from the Taliban’s Agriculture Ministry arrived in Chisinau on August 3 for a dayslong visit after they were granted visas.

The militant Islamist group, which seized power in 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops, has tried to use the trip to boost its international image and legitimacy.

See also: EU Officials Meet Taliban In Brussels For First Time Despite Outcry From Activists

The Taliban government is considered one of the most repressive regimes in the world. The international community has blacklisted Taliban leaders and cut off the group from the global financial system.

The Taliban’s ‘Official Visit To Europe’

On August 3, the Taliban’s Agriculture Ministry posted a photo on X showing the three Taliban officials in traditional clothing on the airport tarmac next to a Turkish Airlines plane. The photo caption stressed the "official" nature of the trip not once, but twice, framing the visit as a high-level state affair.

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Since the post, Taliban-affiliated media outlets have provided almost hour-by-hour updates on the trip.

The Kabul Tribune reported that Deputy Agriculture Minister Sadr Azam Osmani had arrived in Moldova "to discuss expanding practical and technical cooperation between the two countries."

Ariana News went even further, quoting the ministry's spokesman as saying that the delegation would meet with Moldovan counterparts to discuss "agricultural development, scientific research, plant protection, pest management, modern agricultural technologies, and the implementation of joint research projects."

Afghanistan’s state TV led its August 3 main evening broadcast with the trip.

[KS]