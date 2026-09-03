17-Year-Old High Schooler Aditi Paudel Becomes Japan’s First Literacy Ambassador

LONG BEFORE THE TITLE “AMBASSADOR” was attached to her name, 17-year-old high school student Aditi Paudel was simply a girl with a newspaper in her hands, reading out the unfamiliar Devanagari script under her grandfather's guidance. Born in Japan but raised for the first half of her childhood in Nepal, she found in books a constant thread running through a life split between two countries and two languages. Now a high school senior in Tokyo, Paudel has been named Japan’s first literacy ambassador by the World Literacy Foundation — joining a worldwide team of around 900 young delegates aged 16 to 25 from 101 countries, and becoming the very first from her country to hold the title.

What Is the World Literacy Foundation's Ambassador Program?

The World Literacy Foundation (WLF) is a global non-profit headquartered in Australia that aims to eliminate global illiteracy, advance literacy as a fundamental human right, and empower individuals and communities through accessible education. Via its Ambassador Program, the non-profit aims to empower young leaders to advocate for literacy, raise awareness about illiteracy, and drive change within their communities. WLF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder, Andrew Kay, said that while the ambassador program has been ongoing for over 12 years, Aditi's appointment marks the first time an ambassador has been chosen from Japan.

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Aditi's Plans as Japan's Literacy Ambassador

Kay notes that Paudel displayed a “remarkable passion for literacy” and a “commitment towards empowering young people in Japan.” This, combined with her leadership skill and her curiosity about the English language made her a standout for this role.

As Japan’s literacy Ambassador, Aditi would lead initiatives aimed at promoting reading habits, supporting marginalized youth, and bridging cultural communities. The high schooler said that she plans to work with disabled children and partner with the Shanti Volunteer Association — an international non-profit that aims to improve educational quality, promote reading culture, and provide emergency disaster relief — to collect and ship books to Asian countries with lower literacy rates, including Nepal, the country where she spent much of her early childhood.