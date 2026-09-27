An Exiled Myanmar Journalist’s Story: Echoing Public’s Voice and Resilience

My social media profile was exposed publicly, and both my newsroom and I began receiving online threats. At the same time, the exposure brought me under increased surveillance by the military authorities.

For my own safety, I had to move repeatedly from place to place.

During that period, questions followed me every day:

When will I be arrested? Who might come after me? Where will I sleep tonight? What will happen next?

Eventually, even the sound of dry leaves rustling nearby could make me feel unsafe and startled.

It was one of the most difficult periods I had experienced since becoming a journalist, and one of the times when the psychological pressure felt most intense.

Then, in January 2026, I reported on disputes involving arrests between local communities and resistance groups in Sagaing Region, documenting the perspectives and wishes of local people.

Reporting critically on the actions of armed authorities in these areas can feel like walking barefoot along a path covered in thorns.

Since 2024, I had also been investigating the interests behind gold-mining activities and the involvement of armed authorities. That work pushed my stress levels even further.

But the most psychologically damaging experience of my life came more recently.

After I reported on tensions between local authorities and communities, resentment toward me intensified. By late April 2026, I learned that someone associated with the relevant group was actively looking for me and had reportedly said:

“He must be somewhere around here. Find him. If you find him, kill him — I’ll take responsibility.”

I could no longer remain where I was.

At the same time, the exposure of my personal information meant that I was also being monitored by the military authorities. Being of military conscription age created another layer of risk, including the possibility of arrest.

I found myself facing threats from two sides.

With my life increasingly at risk, I had little choice but to leave immediately, carrying little more than the clothes I had with me, and seek safety in a border area.

Even now, however, I cannot say with certainty how safe I am. The thought remains with me: “Will I have to face another frightening situation again?”

When the work becomes too heavy

There have been moments when I have thought: “I’m exhausted. I never knew it would be this mentally draining. I don’t want to do this anymore. Would it be better to give up the work I love?”

My mental wellbeing reached an extremely low point.

I struggled to sleep. Loud noises startled me. Anxiety and worry followed me like a shadow.

And yet, strangely, whenever I imagined giving up journalism, whenever I thought about no longer bringing people’s voices to light, I felt as though I was failing in my responsibility.