Story Behind ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ Photograph: When Kevin Carter Died by Suicide Three Months After Winning the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography

Key Points:
Photojournalist Kevin Carter died by suicide just three months after winning a Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography
His controversial photograph ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ drew massive public outcry, with many asking what happened to the emaciated child in it.
Critics accused him of monetizing a moment linking life and death following which the horrors that he had witnessed eventually caught up with him.
IMAGINE WINNING A PULITZER PRIZE for Feature Photography. One might think of it as a rare honour, bestowed on only a handful of people. But what if that same Pulitzer-winning photograph were the reason behind your death? . It sounds unlikely—yet a photograph taken in 1993, titled ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl,’ remains one of those pictures that unintentionally acted as a link between life and death.
The photographer of ‘The Vulture and The Little Girl’, Kevin Carter, died by suicide on July 27, 1994, just months after winning the highly acclaimed Pulitzer Prize. Some see it as the cost of recognition and fame, while others argue that it raises questions about ethics in the field of photography. One of Kevin Carter’s best-known works turned out to be a photograph of a famine-stricken child who was stalked by a hooded vulture in Sudan.
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The photograph was published in The New York Times in March 1993 and subsequently became one of the most controversial photographs of all time. And the most frequently asked question is, “Did Kevin Carter try to monetize the tragic situation of a famine-stricken child?” Here is the full story of Kevin Carter.
Kevin Carter was a photojournalist born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1960. According to some reports, before becoming a photojournalist, he served in the military at around the age of 23. Carter later worked at a photographic supply store, where he met other local photojournalists, beginning his career in journalism through photography.
Carter was also a member of the Bang-Bang Club, along with fellow combat photographers Greg Marinovich, Ken Oosterbroek, and João Silva.
Over time, he worked as a sports photographer while also documenting the Apartheid system in South Africa. Fast-forward to 1993, Kevin Carter and João Silva were invited to Sudan, which was suffering from a brutal famine at the time.
The famine in Sudan occurred amid the Second Sudanese Civil War (1983–2005) between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army. Kevin Carter reached South Sudan in March 1993, and his life completely changed after that day.
During his visit, he saw a young child who had fallen to the ground. The child, who appeared to be a girl, was reportedly struggling to get up and was trying to reach a food centre in Ayod, South Sudan, when a hooded vulture began stalking the extremely emaciated child. Kevin Carter captured the heart-breaking moment with his camera. The photograph was later published in The New York Times in March 1993 under the headline, ‘Sudan Is Described as Trying to Placate the West.’
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‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ drew massive public outcry, with many asking what happened to the emaciated child who was being watched by the vulture. Carter was scrutinized by critics who accused him of monetizing a moment linking life and death. The photograph later became a stark reminder of horror for Kevin Carter. Some reports suggest that the famine-stricken child in the photograph was a boy named Kong Nyong, who survived the famine. Later, it was revealed that Nyong passed away in 2007 due to an unidentified disease.
Kevin Carter’s photograph, ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl,’ won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in April 1994. The controversial photograph eventually became a beacon of guilt that sparked a discourse on the importance of ethics for photojournalists. The horrors he had witnessed followed Carter and remained with him during his final moments. Kevin Carter died by suicide on July 27, 1994, just three months after winning the Pulitzer Prize.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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