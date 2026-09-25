Story Behind ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ Photograph: When Kevin Carter Died by Suicide Three Months After Winning the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography

Kevin Carter was a photojournalist born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1960. According to some reports, before becoming a photojournalist, he served in the military at around the age of 23. Carter later worked at a photographic supply store, where he met other local photojournalists, beginning his career in journalism through photography.

Carter was also a member of the Bang-Bang Club, along with fellow combat photographers Greg Marinovich, Ken Oosterbroek, and João Silva.

Over time, he worked as a sports photographer while also documenting the Apartheid system in South Africa. Fast-forward to 1993, Kevin Carter and João Silva were invited to Sudan, which was suffering from a brutal famine at the time.

The Story of ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ Photograph

The famine in Sudan occurred amid the Second Sudanese Civil War (1983–2005) between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army. Kevin Carter reached South Sudan in March 1993, and his life completely changed after that day.

During his visit, he saw a young child who had fallen to the ground. The child, who appeared to be a girl, was reportedly struggling to get up and was trying to reach a food centre in Ayod, South Sudan, when a hooded vulture began stalking the extremely emaciated child. Kevin Carter captured the heart-breaking moment with his camera. The photograph was later published in The New York Times in March 1993 under the headline, ‘Sudan Is Described as Trying to Placate the West.’

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‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’ drew massive public outcry, with many asking what happened to the emaciated child who was being watched by the vulture. Carter was scrutinized by critics who accused him of monetizing a moment linking life and death. The photograph later became a stark reminder of horror for Kevin Carter. Some reports suggest that the famine-stricken child in the photograph was a boy named Kong Nyong, who survived the famine. Later, it was revealed that Nyong passed away in 2007 due to an unidentified disease.

The Death of Kevin Carter

Kevin Carter’s photograph, ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl,’ won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in April 1994. The controversial photograph eventually became a beacon of guilt that sparked a discourse on the importance of ethics for photojournalists. The horrors he had witnessed followed Carter and remained with him during his final moments. Kevin Carter died by suicide on July 27, 1994, just three months after winning the Pulitzer Prize.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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