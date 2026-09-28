'Million Dollar' Mutton: Kyrgyzstan's New Monster Sheep Breed

A new Kyrgyz sheep breed is sparking a speculative frenzy across Central Asia, where rams are changing hands for extraordinary sums.

The Arashan breed was officially registered in Kyrgyzstan in April 2021. Since then, prices have soared as images of the variety's giant rams have gone viral on social media.

In 2023 a single Arashan breeding ram was sold for $150,000, and prices have reportedly climbed since. At a sheep fair in April, a young ram was "valued" at $500,000, and after a September 19 event near Bishkek reports emerged that a Kyrgyz-raised Arashan lamb had recently been sold to a Kazakh breeder for $1 million.

"The lamb that sold for $1 million is called Antibiotic," Kyrgyz sheep farmer Ulan Atabaev, who claimed to know the breeders involved in the reported deal, told RFE/RL.

The Kazakhstan-based buyer of the prized lamb passed questions from RFE/RL on to a lawyer who said only that "Antibiotic was sold to breeder Kuanysh Myktybayev for a substantial sum."

Mirlan Satybekov, chairman of the Kyrgyz Public Association of Sheep Breeders, told RFE/RL the Arashan breed's value comes from their size, rapid growth, and hardiness demanded by the harsh climate and landscape of Kyrgyzstan. "On top of that, they are just very beautiful sheep," Satybekov said.