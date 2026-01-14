Cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev Orbited Above Earth While Borders Vanished Below: The Space Mission that Turned Him Into the ‘Last Soviet Citizen’

This resulted in the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 after the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev. Republics started declaring their independence one by one, which even included Kazakhstan, which housed the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the planned landing site for Soviet spacecraft.

The chaos created a lot of complications for the space programme, stranding the cosmonaut on the Mir space station. The newly independent Kazakhstan had full control of the infrastructure required for launches and landings, leading to funding from the Soviet state drying up as it ceased to exist. Reports suggest that Russian space officials were working to negotiate these complexities to ensure continued access to Baikonur, disrupting the landing schedule.

The return of Krikalev was delayed owing to political and economic turmoil on the ground and not because of any technical failure aboard the station. As Russia was still in the initial stages of forming its government and institutions, it struggled to fund and organise crew rotations. Later, Moscow agreed to train and send a Kazakh cosmonaut who would replace Krikalev on Mir. This took some time, and when the arrangements were finalised, Krikalev had already been in space for more than 10 months, completing approximately 5,000 orbits around the Earth.

Krikalev faced significant challenges because of the unplanned extended mission. His muscles and bones weakened owing to prolonged exposure to microgravity. When he returned, it made his recovery quite demanding, as he had lost considerable muscle mass and bone density. Adding to this was the psychological strain, as communication with Earth became more limited amid changing institutions and structures. Krikalev no longer found the same friends, colleagues, or even the country he had left behind when he went on the mission.

However, the cosmonaut did not allow all the chaos below to hamper his work aboard Mir. He continued to maintain the station and carry out experiments with professionalism and discipline. Krikalev later said in an interview that his main focus was on completing his job, ignoring the uncertainty that would follow after his return to Earth.

The political upheaval made Krikalev an unexpected symbol of human connection that went beyond science and maintenance, as the cosmonaut used to speak with amateur radio operators around the world through Mir’s radio equipment. This helped in maintaining his mental well-being while creating a global network of contacts. A cosmonaut orbiting Earth became a reminder of shared humanity as borders shifted and identities were renegotiated with time.