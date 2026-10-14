Exclusive: North Korean Army Video Says K-Drama Watchers Deserve to be Executed

Media matters

North Korea routinely punishes citizens for watching foreign media or listening to foreign music which is typically smuggled into the country and distributed on thumb drives and easily concealable micro SD cards.

Distributing it can result in the death penalty. In one high profile case reported in 2021 by RFA, a man was sentenced to death for selling copies of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game.”

Offenders that merely watched foreign media – but did not distribute it – are usually given a lesser, but still harsh sentence in a labor camp. Parents can even be punished for the crimes of their children. Citizens can even be presumed guilty on tangential evidence – speaking like South Koreans or texting using South Korean spellings – habits they are presumed to have picked up from watching illegal videos from the South.

Despite the government’s efforts, including the passage in 2020 of the draconian Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Law, which lays out specific punishments for foreign media-related crimes, North Koreans continue to tune in.

But members of the military are under even more scrutiny. A task force called the “109 Group” catches soldiers with surprise inspections, and after a soldier is caught, reports of punishments soon follow.

Because every North Korean spends seven to 10 years in the military after high school, the appetite for South Korean and U.S. media among soldiers is quite high, Yoshihiro Makino, a diplomatic correspondent for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in Japan and a visiting professor at Hiroshima University, told RFA.

“With so many young people gathered in one organization, it is impossible to say that none of them are interested in that kind of culture,” Makino said.

He added that it is not common in North Korea to see public accounts of military trials, because of the need to protect military secrets, so the fact that the proceedings are shown in the educational video indicates that authorities are concerned about the spread of South Korean culture, which they refer to as ideological contamination.

“Puppet-trash culture”

The educational video continues by showing several people in courtrooms being cuffed and led away as the narrator chastises foreign media watchers for being infected by the culture of the “puppets” of the United States – an oft-used pejorative referring to South Koreans. She calls these people “weeds of our society” and “trash of our era.”

She then blames the U.S. and South Korea for spreading “rotten capitalist and puppet-trash culture on a massive scale,” and complains about sanctions aimed at depriving Pyongyang of cash and resources that could be funneled into its nuclear and missile programs, calling them a U.S. “strangulation campaign.”

Against this backdrop she asks if watching foreign media could be anything but treason.

“Are not those infected by the political poison spread by the enemy a band of traitors acting as one with our principal enemies, and poisonous mushrooms that must be uprooted entirely?”