The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The man, identified as Jitumoni Das from Bokakhat, luckily survived the fall and has been admitted to the same hospital where he is undergoing treatment. (Representative Image/IANS)

Assam: Man attempts suicide after wife gives birth to a boy

In an unusual incident, a man jumped off the roof of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in Jorhat district after his wife delivered a baby boy instead of a girl child as wished by him, officials said on Thursday.