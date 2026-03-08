Assam Woman Becomes First Declared Foreigner to Receive Indian Citizenship Under CAA After Two Years in Detention Camp

The Case of Dipali Das

Dipali Das was born on 3 December 1966 in Dippur village in Bangladesh’s Sylhet district. According to her lawyer Dharmananda Deb, she fled religious persecution and entered India with her husband Abhimanya Das in February 1988. The couple settled in Assam’s Cachar district, where they raised six children.

Her citizenship status came under scrutiny in July 2013 when a police officer referred her case to an FT, stating that she had entered India after 25 March 1971 and failed to produce documents proving Indian nationality.

The date of 25 March 1971 serves as the cut-off under the 1985 Assam Accord for identifying and deporting illegal immigrants in the state. The tribunal ruled in February 2019 that Das had entered India after the cut-off date and declared her an illegal immigrant liable for deportation. It also ordered that her name be removed from the electoral rolls.

Following the tribunal’s decision, she spent nearly two years in the Silchar detention centre between May 2019 and May 2021. She was released following a Supreme Court order.

At the time, the Silchar facility was one of six detention centres operating within central jails in Assam for people declared foreigners by tribunals. The state now operates a single dedicated centre, renamed a Transit Camp, in Matia in western Assam’s Goalpara district, with capacity to hold up to 3,000 declared foreigners.