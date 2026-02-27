“Who Committed the Mistake of Giving You a License?”: CJI Pulls Up Lawyer for Filing FIR Against PM Modi and Amit Shah in Connection with CAA

The Supreme Court on 27 February 2026 strongly pulled up a practicing advocate, Puran Chander Sen, who had sought registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the advocate’s appeal against an order of the Rajasthan High Court. The High Court had dismissed his plea as frivolous and an abuse of process, and imposed costs of ₹50,000.

At the outset, the Chief Justice expressed displeasure over the nature of the petition. When informed that the High Court had imposed costs, the Bench asked the petitioner about his years of practice. The advocate stated that he had been practicing since 1995.

“Who committed the mistake of giving you a license?” CJI Kant commented.

He questioned how such a petition had been filed by an experienced lawyer and remarked that people place trust in members of the Bar. He cautioned the petitioner against filing such pleas and observed that such actions could undermine public confidence.

Justice Bagchi also warned the petitioner that if he continued to press the matter, the Court may have to enhance the costs. The Bench clarified that ideological or political disagreement cannot be converted into a criminal offence.

“For argument’s sake, if Parliament passes an illegal law, is it a crime?” Justice Bagchi asked, questioning the premise of seeking an FIR against constitutional authorities for legislative action. “Please withdraw. Do not embarrass yourself,” he added.