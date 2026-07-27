Assam Floods: 68 Dead, Thousands in Relief Camps as State Battles Annual Deluge

THE STATE OF ASSAM continues to battle one of its worst flood situations in recent years along the Brahmaputra River affecting lakhs of people. Although the overall flood situation has improved since Friday, July 24, 2026, with water levels receding across most affected districts, caution is still needed. The floods have affected lakhs of people across the state, claiming lives and causing extensive damage to infrastructure. According to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll has risen to 68 after two more people died in Charaideo district, Assam.

Lakhs of people in Assam remain affected across five districts—Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sivasagar. Among these, Charaideo continues to be the worst-hit district, with nearly 1.9 lakh residents still affected by floodwaters. Over the past week, the floods have submerged hundreds of villages and damaged agricultural land, roads, bridges, embankments, and other public infrastructure.

According to reports, the number of affected people has reduced from over seven lakh at the peak of the flooding. However, thousands of families are still unable to return to their homes and continue to stay in relief camps. Officials said that most major rivers have fallen below the danger level, except the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where authorities have advised people to stay away from the riverbanks.