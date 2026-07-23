Assam Floods Damage: 10 Lost Life in 24 Hours, Over 6 Lakh People Affected, 100 Reported Missing

THE ONGOING WAVE of floods in various districts of Assam has claimed the lives of many individuals. The residents are moving to safe areas as heavy rains trigger floods, landslides, and damages across various districts of Assam. The Assam government said that this is one of the dangerous floods the state has seen in the last 60 years. The floods have affected more than 8 lakh people and claimed at least 31 human lives in less than a month.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a report: “Three people died due to floods each in Sivasagar and Jorhat districts, Two in Charaideo district and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong district. So far, 41 people have lost their lives in the state due to floods.”

6.53 Lakh People Affected in Assam Flood

Around 6.53 lakh people belongs to 11 districts such as Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Hojai, and Kamrup (M) have been affected by the floods. 939 villages under 40 revenue circles are still under the danger of floods. Meanwhile, the number of flood-affected districts has now reduced from 16 to 11. The district authorities have set up 106 relief camps, where 24,418 people have taken shelter.

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A total of 20 individuals, including two children and four women, have drowned in Sivasagra district in the past 24 hours according to ASDMA. A total of five deaths have been reported in Charaideo district, including two children. On the other hand, two individuals died in Golaghat and one woman lost her life in Jorhat. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma described the floods and disaster as ‘unprecedented.’

Assam Flood: Due to Intense Rain Water Level Rises

Due to intense and continuous rainfall in multiple districts of Assam, the water levels of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising. The water mark of the Disang river is flowing above the highest flood level at Nanglamuraghat.

The water mark of Burhidihing river at Chenimari (Khowang), Dhansiri (S) river at Numaligarh, Dikhou river at Sivasagar, Kushiyara river at SRIBHUMI (FFS) are flowing above the danger level which is making difficult for people to survive there. Over 3.13 lakh flood-affected people have taken shelter in 487 relief camps and relief distribution centers.

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Amit Shah Enquired About Assam’s Flood Situation

On July 23, 2026, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enquired about the current flood situation in the state, and an inter-ministerial central team has been formed to take care of the situation and will visit within a day or two to assess the extent of damage.

Biswa posted on his X, “A short while ago, I received a call from Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. In view of the disastrous flood situation in Assam, he informed me that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team will soon visit the state to assess the extent of the damage, and help determine the Central assistance required for rebuilding livelihoods.”

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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