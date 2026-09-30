Assam’s Tribal Tomen Keep Indigenous Food Traditions Alive, But at a Cost

This article was originally published in 101 Reporter under Creative Common license. Read the original article.

By Maitreyee Boruah

Guwahati, Assam: In the bustling sobji bozaar (vegetable market) at Beltola locality of Assam’s Guwahati, Purtima Bodo (46) greeted every customer with a smile even as the scorching July sun beat down on her. Wiping the sweat from her face with a gamosa – the traditional Assamese cotton cloth – she would call out repeatedly: “Aji mur tat kaji nemu aasey” (I have kaji nemu for sale).﻿

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Bodo, who belongs to Assam’s indigenous Bodo tribal community, grows the kaji nemu, an indigenous seedless variety of lemon with a Geographical Indicator tag, in her garden. Her farm is in Hatimura village in Assam’s Goalpara district, 115 kilometres from Guwahati. The produce she sells, she told 101Reporters, is as fresh as it gets – she picked it just the previous afternoon.﻿

The open-air vegetable market in Beltola operates on Thursdays and Sundays, when farmers from rural settlements in Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya bring a range of indigenous foods to Guwahati. Tribal women vendors like Bodo are an important link between these rural food systems and the city.﻿

They bring xak (wild greens) such as dhekia (fiddlehead fern), manimuni (asiatic pennywort), masundari (fish mint) and bhedai lota (skunk vine), as well as traditional rice varieties such as bao-dhan (deep-water red rice), aromatic joha and sticky bora rice, along with tubers, roots and khorisa (fermented bamboo shoots).

But many of these varieties are increasingly difficult to find in mainstream markets. Farmers often grow them in small quantities rather than commercially, said Pramila Rongpi (40), a vendor from Naziraghat, 30 kilometres from Guwahati.﻿

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“These varieties are hard to find even in supermarkets as most farmers have opted for high-yielding hybrid rice varieties for profit,” said Rongpi, who belongs to Assam’s Karbi ethnic community. Like Bodo, she has been vending vegetables, rice varieties and other eatables in Guwahati for 10 years.﻿

“These indigenous women traders are the custodians of our region’s ‘living heritage’ – the indigenous food systems. They act as a link between the forest and the urban plate… preserving a gene pool that is naturally resistant to pests and droughts,” said Kamal Kumar Tanti, director of the Centre for Environment and Climate Action Foundation (CECAF) in Guwahati.﻿

Under climate pressure ﻿

But the food systems they help preserve are themselves becoming increasingly vulnerable to a changing climate.﻿

Munmi Phukon, a scientist at the Assam Rice Research Institute, Assam Agricultural University, Titabor, told 101Reporters that rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, were affecting locally available indigenous food sources across Assam.﻿