Despite Promises of Expansion, VB-GRAM G Data Shows Sharp Decline in Rural Job Days for July 2026

By Agniva Ray



EMPLOYMENT GENERATION SCHEMES UNDER THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT, such as MGNREGA have been one of the fundamental employment generating mechanisms in our country. However, official data as on August 9, 2026, revealed that only 7.67 crore person-days were generated under the VB-GRAM G (formerly known as the MGNREGA) Scheme in July 2026—which is 49.94% lower than the 15.33 crore person-days generated under the MGNREGA in the same month last year.

The VB-GRAM G, or the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) is the flagship employment generation scheme of the Central government in India, which was revamped in 2025 in order to enhance its sphere of influence, number of people impacted, and the remuneration provisioned. Earlier it was known as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which played a significant role in generating employment, particularly among the rural and downtrodden sections of the society. The newer version of the scheme—that is, the VB-GRAM G—was passed by the Indian Parliament in December 2025, and officially came into force across the country on July 1, 2026, replacing MGNREGA.

VB-GRAM G and the Status of Employment Registrations

In December, 2025, after a steadfast tussle in the Parliament, and a wave of protests by farmer and workers’ union across the country, the VB-GRAM G bill was finally passed, and replaced the decade-long MGNREGA. The new bill seeks to bring in certain key changes that aim at enhancing the flexibility of workers, recentering the Gram Panchayats as the centre of rural transformation, strengthening the village economies and to generate sustainable livelihood mechanisms in the rural scapes of the country.

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Under the revamped rural employment guarantee scheme, the minimum days of working is increased from 100 to 125 days, alongside the proposed technological innovations. However, the official data on the scheme’s dashboard as on August 9, 2026, showed that only 7.67 crore-person days were generated under the refurbished scheme in July 2026, compared to the 15.33 crore person-days under the MGNREGA scheme last year.

This shows a sharp decline, amounting to a fall of 49.94%. The term ‘person-day’ is a unit of measurement calculated by the ideal amount of work done by a person in one working day. Thus, if a person-day measures the ideal work done by one person in a single day, then the fall from 15.33 crore to 7.67 crore person-days shows that far fewer days of work were effectively provided under the scheme in July 2026 compared to the previous year.