Keoladeo’s Water Lifeline is Running into Trouble

The Panchana Dam is in Karauli district, around 100 km from Bharatpur, and was built at the confluence of five small rivers, giving it its name.

Over the years, it has become the centre of a long-running dispute over access to its water.

As the monsoon began this year, residents of 39 villages around the dam surrounded it to prevent water from being released into the command area. They argued that since their land had been acquired to build the dam, they should have the first right to its water. Farmers in the command area, meanwhile, demanded the release of water for agriculture. The dispute reached the High Court, which directed the government to release water from the dam.

Local residents and officials attributed the region’s water problems to several factors, including the construction and subsequent expansion of Panchana Dam and local politics around water. Disputes over the resource have at times led to road and rail blockades and required intervention from political leaders and government ministers.

The consequences of inadequate water extend into the park. Kumar BV said, “If there is not enough water in the park’s wetlands, weeds grow. This has resulted in an increase in vilayati babul...prolonged submergence prevents the invasive tree’s seeds from germinating, while falling water levels allow them to emerge and spread rapidly.”

This, he said, had contributed to the decline of kadamba trees, native flowering trees, and fish species.

Keoladeo is divided into 15 blocks, six of them wetlands and the rest grassland or woodland. Mud mounds have been created in the wetland blocks to provide places for migratory birds to perch and breed.

Gajendra Singh (40), a resident of Jat Toli Ghana village and a Van Mitra at the park, said resident birds began arriving around July-August, while migratory birds arrived around October-November and formed breeding colonies. “There are 26 satellite wetlands on the outskirts of the park, and the forest department also monitors their management,” he said.

Park officials have recorded 375 bird species in Keoladeo, including 200 migratory, 100 local migratory and 75 resident species. The park also has seven species of turtles, 75 species of butterflies, 13 types of snakes, eight species of frogs and 27 species of mammals. An earlier survey recorded 57 fish species, but that number has since fallen to 35, officials said.