How some media shape regional Australia’s hostility to renewable energy

This distinction is important because legitimate concerns about renewable infrastructure can be selectively amplified or reframed to suggest that climate action is economically destructive, technologically unworkable, or politically illegitimate.

News as social media

The circulation of climate delay narratives reflects a broader transformation in the relationship between journalism and political advocacy in an increasingly transnational digital information system. Hyperpartisan news organisations operate as platform-native political actors, producing content for recommendation systems, audience engagement and transnational distribution.

Rather than simply reporting on political controversies, these outlets interpret otherwise distinct disputes through a highly partisan lens, connecting them to recurring narratives of government overreach, institutional distrust, and opposition to progressive social and environmental policies.

News24, formerly Sky News Australia, exemplifies this convergence. As part of Murdoch’s media empire, News Corp, the outlet has a long history of producing and amplifying climate misinformation. Its substantial YouTube presence, combined with regional free-to-air distribution, enables political commentary to circulate between international digital audiences and Australian regional communities.

This creates a distinctive capacity to import narratives developed within overseas culture wars, adapt them to Australian political circumstances, and elevate local controversies into matters of wider ideological significance.

Our own research examined more than 114,000 videos and 51 million comments across Sky News Australia, Fox News, GB News and Rebel News, identifying substantial overlap between their commenting audiences. More than 56 percent of accounts commenting on Sky News Australia’s YouTube channel also commented on Fox News during the study period.

This is the result of a strategy to target the highly profitable US audience, potentially facilitating the importation of US culture war narratives into regional Australia. While these findings do not establish direct persuasion or coordinated editorial activity, they demonstrate how ostensibly national news outlets participate in interconnected transnational political environments.

These relationships are especially consequential for climate and energy debates. A dispute over a regional wind farm or transmission corridor can be situated within a much broader narrative about metropolitan elites, government incompetence, or the supposed failure of climate policy, which has been constructed over decades by a right-wing alternative information system heavily influenced by fossil fuel interests.

Conversely, controversies originating overseas can provide ready-made arguments, political identities and rhetorical strategies for interpreting Australian developments. Hyperpartisan news outlets are important vectors in both directions, translating local grievances into internationally recognisable political conflicts while supplying those conflicts with new examples and apparent evidence.

Communication surrounding the proposed World Heritage in danger listing of the Great Barrier Reef further illustrates this process, with research identifying connections between News Corp outlets, conservative think tanks, political actors and climate-sceptic online communities. As one example, commentary originating in The Australian was republished through advocacy organisations and international websites, extending its circulation beyond the newspaper’s original audience. The case demonstrates how established news organisations can supply narratives with journalistic credibility while interconnected political networks facilitate their wider distribution.