If the energy transition is going so well, why the hostility?

Just a few weeks ago on a record-breaking Saturday afternoon sunshine and wind generated energy met 80.4 percent of all demand on Australia’s main power grid. This has been driven by Australian households installing 52 percent more batteries and 35 percent more rooftop solar systems in the first half of 2026 – up to 276,011 in the first half of 2026 compared to 180,878 for the same period in 2025.

This shows the energy transition is well and truly underway.

And yet, despite this success, there is an emerging and growing perception of resistance to the energy transition. Misinformation has been called out as a threat to climate action and energy, yet it is pervasive in Australia. Its proliferation in social media feeds has been proven to be linked to vested interest groups, who benefit from a tactic of delaying climate action and renewable energy.

That sentiment is being picked up by politicians with the Coalition’s Federal, NSW, Queensland and Victorian parties all announcing policies that would scale back support for renewable projects. With some parties, including One Nation, going further saying they will keep coal power plants open, scrap Renewable Energy Zones, stop offshore wind, and abandon Victoria’s commitment to net zero emissions.

So, what is behind this paradox, where Australia leads the transition to renewables and yet political parties hedge their bets by running anti-renewables campaigns?

Social support for renewables is complex, it varies across locations, groups, technologies, and is shaped by issues of trust, procedural justice, information, economics, alongside wider geopolitical forces. Let’s try to explain what is going on.