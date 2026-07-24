Adani Enterprises Denies Plans to Enter India's Commercial Aviation Market

ADANI ENTERPRISES has denied claims that it is aiming to make a foray into India’s aviation market. On Friday, July 24, 2026, in a stock exchange filing, the corporate giant said that reports suggesting that the group is considering an entry into the commercial aviation market are “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.” It further added that it is not evaluating whether to enter the airline business.

This update came after media reports emerged that claimed that the Adani group, one of Asia's biggest corporate conglomerates, approached the Indian government regarding the change of a rule that currently bars Delhi and Mumbai airports operators from owning more than a 10% stake in a scheduled airline. This regulation, which was introduced during the privatization era, remains a major hurdle the corporation would have faced if it wished to launch an airline.

If such a plea was proposed and approved, the Adani group would have gotten the clearance to launch its own airline venture, and challenge the aviation industry which is currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India.

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The Adani group further clarified that the proposal to the government was related to the corporation wanting to expand its “aviation ambitions,” which includes airport operations, ground handling, pilot training, aircraft maintenance and repair, and a planned aircraft manufacturing venture with Brazil's aerospace corporation Embraer. The stock exchange filing also noted that no final decision had been taken on launching an airline.

IndiGo Founder Rahul Bhatia Raises ‘Conflict of Interest’ Concerns

As the Adani group owns and operates several airports in India, many players in the aviation industry have expressed their qualms about the corporation making its entry into the commercial airline business as well. The group’s subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), is India's largest private airport infrastructure company which operates and manages eight airports in several states. Rahul Bhatia, founder of IndiGo Airline and its Managing Director, said that there would be a “conflict of interest” if airport owners like the Adani group are also allowed to operate aircrafts.

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During an analysts' call to discuss Indigo's first quarter financial results, Bhatia responded to news that the Adani group is eyeing an entry into the commercial airline market. “We are reading the news as you are. All I can say is that if the news has any merit, one, it has no global precedent... and typically (there will be) a massive conflict of interest,” Bhatia said.

Government officials, however, have said any change to the existing regulation on airport owners would include safeguards requiring operational separation between airport and airline businesses. It would also include restrictions on sharing commercially sensitive information and common management.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)