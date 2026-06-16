The Biggest Winner of India's Coal Power Revival: Adani Group Sweeps Tenders in BJP-Ruled States Since 2024

India is now planning to add between 80 GW and 95 GW of thermal power capacity by 2031-32. This shift has opened a new wave of long-term power purchase agreements, locking state governments into buying electricity from private producers for up to 25 years and providing companies with guaranteed streams of revenue.

How the Adani Group Emerged as the Biggest Beneficiary

According to The Reporters' Collective, 12 long-term power contracts were opened for bidding between March 2024 and January 2026. The Adani Group reportedly won all eight tenders issued by BJP-ruled states, either on its own or alongside other companies. Of the remaining four tenders floated by Opposition-ruled states, Adani secured only one.

According to calculations made by the publication, the contracts secured by the Adani Group could generate more than Rs 13.27 lakh crore over the next 25 years. This estimate is based on the electricity prices fixed in the contracts and the fact that these agreements span about 25 years.

These are long-term deals under which state governments are required to buy electricity from private companies, mainly coal-based power producers, for decades. Some contracts also require the supply of renewable energy. For companies like the Adani Group, these agreements provide a guaranteed and steady source of revenue worth thousands of crores over the life of the contracts.

The Reporters' Collective also pointed out that its earlier reports had alleged that some BJP-ruled states altered tender conditions in ways that benefited the Adani Group. The publication cited two such examples — one in Maharashtra and another in Rajasthan.

Tenders in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra became one of the first states to invite bids for round-the-clock electricity supplied through a combination of thermal and solar power from a single company. Rival firms reportedly objected, arguing that only a handful of players possessed the scale necessary to meet both requirements. Adani eventually won the contract.

A similar tender in Rajasthan attracted criticism before being scrapped. Earlier reports by The Reporters' Collective alleged that both tenders had been structured in a manner that advantaged the Adani Group.