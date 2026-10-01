"Prevented Another 9/11 Like Attack": Modi, Netanyahu, Trump Praise Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for His Bravery During Mid-Air Attack by Co-Pilot

Key points:
Captain Smit Machchhar was reportedly stabbed mid-air while piloting a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv but fought back
An off-duty pilot on board took control of the aircraft and safely landed it in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with 174 passengers on board
Indian and Israeli leaders, including Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu and Benjamin Netanyahu, praised Machchhar for his bravery
INDIAN CAPTAIN Smit Machchhar is receiving praise from all over the world following a nerve-wrecking incident that happened on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The incident happened on a flydubai aircraft that was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when one captain suddenly stabbed the other mid-air, causing panic on the flight. The stabbed captain was Smit Machchhar, who was handling the plane. Despite being stabbed, he fought the attacker and unlocked the cockpit door so that the people present in the flight could enter and subdue the attacker.
The attacker was attempting to take over the plane’s systems and crash the aircraft, but he did not succeed as the crew and passengers entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker. An off-duty pilot who was also on board then took over and landed the plane safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. A total of 174 passengers were saved by the bravery of Machchhar and others who, instead of fearing the situation, helped the pilot get through it. His bravery received praise from many world leaders and the public.
After the incident, Captain Smit Machchhar received praise from many people who saluted him for his bravery. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media, “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.” He further wrote, “Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.”
Netanyahu then wrote about how Smit saved the lives of 174 people on the plane, many of whom were Israeli citizens, along with other nationals. He wrote, “I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero.” But this was not all from the Israeli side. The Foreign Ministry of Israel and the Prime Minister’s Office of Israel also made posts dedicated to Smit, calling him “a hero.”
Later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a post praising the captain: “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”
The Prime Minister, in another post, also shared a video in which he was speaking at the Union Public Service Commission’s centenary celebration in Delhi, with the message: “Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage. Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being.”
President Droupadi Murmu also wrote, “The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all. Even after being seriously injured in a moment of grave peril, he remained determined to protect the lives of others. His bravery and quick response helped prevent a major tragedy and saved many precious lives. I salute his indomitable spirit. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.”
US President Donald Trump also praised the captain, calling him a hero. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, he said, “I did speak to Bibi Netanyahu at length about this event, and it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot.” He further said that even though the pilot was in bad shape, he still showed bravery.
Later, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on social media saying that it was following up on the condition of Captain Smit. It wrote, “Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition. We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.”
Following the incident, an old video of Captain Machchhar interview with Zalak Mehta started circulating on social media, with people saying that after months, he had finally proved his point. In the video, he is seen saying, “When we are up there and if something happens, who’s going to save you?” He further said that while the crew is not trained to perform surgery, they can save the lives of passengers in such conditions. He further said, “It is unfortunate, the outlook of people toward the crew. But when things are going wrong, you need them.”
More videos of the captain and images were shared on social media as people celebrated his bravery and paid respect to him. One person wrote, “An Indian Hindu Pilot went above and beyond his call of duty to avert the next 9/11 attack.” Another wrote, “Indians always risk their lives to save people,” along with an image of Neerja Bhanot and Smit Machchhar, expressing how both put their lives on the line to save others.
Many people also tried to view the incident through the lens of religion. One person wrote, “Why say a Hindu pilot? He is an Indian pilot. Brought up by the Indian education/ value systems. Dump the communal lense, please! We are proud of the Indian hero, not a Hindu hero! Well done Smit!” Another wrote, “A miraculous outcome. Praying for Cap. Machchhar’s speedy and full recovery. Stay strong, Israel. God bless.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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