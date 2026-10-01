"Prevented Another 9/11 Like Attack": Modi, Netanyahu, Trump Praise Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for His Bravery During Mid-Air Attack by Co-Pilot

Later, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on social media saying that it was following up on the condition of Captain Smit. It wrote, “Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition. We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing.”

Public Reaction to the Bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar

Following the incident, an old video of Captain Machchhar interview with Zalak Mehta started circulating on social media, with people saying that after months, he had finally proved his point. In the video, he is seen saying, “When we are up there and if something happens, who’s going to save you?” He further said that while the crew is not trained to perform surgery, they can save the lives of passengers in such conditions. He further said, “It is unfortunate, the outlook of people toward the crew. But when things are going wrong, you need them.”

More videos of the captain and images were shared on social media as people celebrated his bravery and paid respect to him. One person wrote, “An Indian Hindu Pilot went above and beyond his call of duty to avert the next 9/11 attack.” Another wrote, “Indians always risk their lives to save people,” along with an image of Neerja Bhanot and Smit Machchhar, expressing how both put their lives on the line to save others.

Many people also tried to view the incident through the lens of religion. One person wrote, “Why say a Hindu pilot? He is an Indian pilot. Brought up by the Indian education/ value systems. Dump the communal lense, please! We are proud of the Indian hero, not a Hindu hero! Well done Smit!” Another wrote, “A miraculous outcome. Praying for Cap. Machchhar’s speedy and full recovery. Stay strong, Israel. God bless.”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)