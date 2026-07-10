"Our Family Has Been Shattered": Ketan Agarwal's Father Writes to President Droupadi Murmu, Seeking a Fast-Track Investigation and Justice for His Son

TWENTY-THREE DAYS AFTER the Ketan Agarwal murder case came to light, the 26-year-old victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, has made an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding justice for his son. On June 18, 2026, Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra by his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22).

An investigation has been underway to determine whether Goyal and Chaudhary masterminded the plan to kill Agarwal. Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February 2026 and were planning to tie the knot in November 2026.

According to reports, several pieces of evidence have emerged suggesting that Goyal and Chaudhary were in contact with each other until Ketan Agarwal's death. As the investigation into Agarwal's untimely death progresses into its third week, his father, Vishal Agarwal, has appealed to President Murmu, seeking a fast-track investigation into the matter.



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“I lost both my son and my father”: Ketan Agarwal’s father writes to President Murmu

On July 8, 2026, the victim's father wrote a letter to the Secretary to President Murmu. "Today, I write to you not as a man of influence or privilege, but simply as a father seeking justice," wrote Vishal Agarwal.

He shared his grief, writing that their lives had changed forever since Ketan Agarwal's death, and questioned when their son would receive justice. He continued, "My son Ketan was brutally murdered. Since that day, our lives have completely changed. Every morning we wake up with the same pain, and every night we sleep with the same question: When will Ketan get justice?"

He also spoke about Ketan's grandfather, who recently passed away. The victim's grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, passed away on July 4, 2026, at the age of 83. Vishal Agarwal expressed in his letter that Ketan's grandfather could not bear the loss of his grandson. "His blood pressure dropped, and eventually his heart stopped working. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," wrote Agarwal.

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He further requested the authorities not to delay the investigation into their son's death and urged President Murmu to ensure speedy justice. He added, "A strong punishment will not only give us some peace, but it will also send a message that innocent lives matter and that such crimes will never be tolerated."

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and charged with murder and are currently in 14-day judicial custody. Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a gorge at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort, which has now been given a new name, "Siya Point."

According to reports, Goyal allegedly confessed during her interrogation that she found pushing Ketan much easier than telling her parents the truth. The victim, Ketan Agarwal, was a Pune-based businessman and served as the Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of his family's real estate business, Success Group.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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