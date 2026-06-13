The Great Aviation Disaster Cover-Up? One Year After the Air India Plane Crash, Victims' Families Are Still Searching for Answers

Rachel Chitra of The Caravan was still able to speak to a subject-matter expert from AAIB, who remains anonymous. They reportedly made a crucial statement about the state of the investigation. The whistleblower claims that the independence of the investigation was already compromised by companies leading the aviation industry.

“The preliminary report was a negotiated deal between Air India, Tata, GE [General Elective—the company which provided engines for Dreamliner 787] and Boeing—GE to a lesser extent. But the slew of emails being exchanged in the days running up to the 12 July 2025 deadline was primarily between the airline and the manufacturer. The Indian and US regulators were on standby,” said the expert as reported by The Caravan.

The companies were allegedly determining what part of the investigation should be made public minutes before it was published. They also allege that this was precisely the reason that it was released at 1 am in India, with no press conference, announcement, without date or official signature. The AAIB whistleblower claims that Boeing wanted to influence public opinion through Western media first.

AAIB’s Preliminary Report Timeline

The Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB’s) preliminary investigation timeline differs from what the aviation experts and pilots believe is possible. Experts, speaking to The Caravan, believe that the claims made by AAIB are not based on the real-world functioning of the aircraft system and conveniently hides details to sell one narrative.

Rachel Chitra, in her investigative piece, gave her own timeline of events after taking inputs from around 30 aviation experts. The aviation experts believe modern aircrafts offer multi-level protection at every step to avoid such disastrous incidents like AI-171. Therefore, for something to go this wrong might indicate multiple failures and require a breakdown of every detail in the minutes leading up to the 32-second crash, which the preliminary report misses. Here is AAIB’s account of what happened as of July 12, 2025:

The plane was given clearance on the Departing bay at 13:18:38 IST.

The report, in so many words, claims the plane was healthy. It got taxi clearance and accelerated down the runway to 153 knots—enough speed for successful takeoff.

The flight takes off at 13:38:39 and in three seconds achieves a maximum airspeed of 180 knots at 13:38:42.

Here, in the official report, the specific timeline mysteriously goes missing as they mention that the fuel for both engines is switched from RUN to CUTOFF “immediately thereafter” with 1-second gap between the two. This is also where the report gives the only details of any voice recording from the cockpit, saying that one of the pilots is heard asking the other “why did he cut off. The other pilot responds that he did not do so.”

From that point, the engines are not receiving any power and the aircraft starts losing electricity as well.

The specific timestamp again emerges in the report to tell about the recovered black box (front EAFR) data. After the fuel is cut off from the engine, Ram Air Turbine—which provides backup energy to the plane via hydraulic pump—is activated at 13:38:47, which the report claims is a response to the engine cutoff.

At 13:38:52, the first engine fuel is manually switched back to RUN. At this time, another backup system, auxiliary power unit (APU), also starts its functioning as per its auto start procedure.

At 13:38:56, the second engine fuel switch was also moved back to RUN.

From there on each engine’s managing computer, known as full authority digital engine control (FADEC), starts the relight process, a standard procedure when the engine is switched from cutoff to run midflight. However, the aircraft didn’t have enough power to recover fast enough.

At 13:39:05, the pilot transmitted the “Mayday” signal before the black box stopped the recording at 13:39:11 when the aircraft crashed.

In conclusion, AAIB maintains that the plane was cleared to take off and showed all signs for a successful flight. The RAT and APU—both backup units— were deployed after fuel engine switches were cut off manually from one of the pilots.