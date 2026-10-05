Another 9/11-Like Terror Attack Averted? Omani Pilot Hamam Al-Hammami's Shocking Confession Reveals His Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight Into Israeli Skyscraper

Captain Smit Machchhar Recounts Flydubai Hijacking Attempt

Smit Machchhar was taken to hospital as soon as the plane landed because he had been stabbed with an axe and had suffered serious injuries to his body. He was later reported to be in a stable condition, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi video-called him on Friday October 2, 2026, to ask about the incident.

Smit said that as soon as he was attacked, he fell to the ground and was still being attacked, but he suddenly realized that there were 182 people inside the plane and decided to push himself one last time.

He said he was fighting for his life and had fallen, while being attacked, injured, and stabbed. He said that he had 17 years of experience and had been a captain for 11 years, allowing him to understand what was happening inside the plane. He could feel that the plane was falling down. “When I fell, I could tell the plane was going down. I told myself to give it a last push,” Smit said. He told himself to get up, thinking that the door was very close.

Even though he had been stabbed and the attacker continued hitting him, he managed to open the door, after which the flight attendants and passengers came in to help. He commended everyone who came inside to handle the attacker for playing an equally important role in saving the people on board. Machchhar said he was fighting for his own life but, at the same time, was not going to let the people inside the aircraft die.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)