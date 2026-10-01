40 Years Before Captain Smit Machchhar’s Bravery, One Flight Attendant Died Saving More Than 300 Passengers During 1986 Pan Am Hijacking—She Was Neerja Bhanot

From living a life with humble beginnings to a heroic end, Neerja Bhanot was born in 1963 in Chandigarh, India. Her father was Harish Bhanot, a journalist, and her mother was Rama Bhanot. Neerja also had two brothers, Akhil and Anish Bhanot. Before becoming a flight attendant, Neerja had started her modelling career at a young age. She completed her schooling at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. Later, her family moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra, where she completed her education. She graduated from Mumbai’s esteemed St. Xavier’s College.

During this time, she had just started her career as a young model at the age of 18. There are rare cases where people simply get noticed, and Neerja Bhanot was one of those people who was noticed by a photographer. In 1985, she got married, but the marriage was short-lived. Bhanot’s tale of heroism during the Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking is often considered the defining story that everyone remembers her by. Her lesser-known personal life, as per a report by The Tribune, reveals that Neerja Bhanot was a victim of domestic abuse, which led to her separation from her husband.

She never stopped pursuing modelling gigs and was also moonlighting at Pan Am Airways as a flight attendant and purser in 1985. Little did she know that just months later, her life would change completely on one working day—September 5, 1986.

Details of the 1986 Pan Am Hijacking: Four Palestinian Hijackers and 379 People Onboard

Senior flight purser Neerja’s life took a turn for the worse on September 5, 1986, when she and 379 other people were travelling on Pan Am Flight 73 from Mumbai to New York via Karachi and Frankfurt. It was a regular day, with the crew and passengers aboard a Boeing 747-121. Four hijackers disguised as security personnel took control of the aircraft during its stopover in Karachi, Pakistan. The incident is still regarded as one of the most violent terrorist acts of the 1980s.

The hijackers, who were Palestinian, were linked to a militant group named the Abu Nidal Organization. When the hijackers entered the aircraft, Neerja was one of the first people in the cabin to understand the gravity of the situation. She responded quickly and alerted the crew, including the pilot, co-pilot, and engineer in the cockpit, after which they escaped. The plane remained grounded for the next 17 hours. The hijackers demanded a pilot to fly the aircraft to Cyprus and Israel to seek the release of militants from their outfit.

The hijackers also shot an American passenger to press their demand for a pilot to fly the aircraft. He was brought to the front of the aircraft, made to kneel, and then shot. The crisis escalated when the hijackers began targeting other American passengers by searching for their passports. Neerja and her crew hid the passports of the passengers in order to protect them.

The Brave Escape Under Neerja Bhanot’s Lead