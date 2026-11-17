That distinction produces measurable differences in market behavior. Light jet transactions fell 26% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, and median light jet values are down 4% year to date, Amstat data shows. Heavy jet transactions are up 7.3% year to date, with median values up 14% and just 5.1% of the fleet for sale. Supply dynamics and buyer rate sensitivity are moving in different directions at the same time.

Large cabin has its own dynamics. JETNET's average asking price for large jets fell 15.7% in the twelve months to June 2026, while Amstat's median heavy jet value rose 14% year to date. Large jet asking prices sit only about 10% above 2019 levels, compared with more than 50% for small jets. The category mixes aging legacy aircraft with near-new examples of current production models, which makes a single average price less useful. Medium jets are the segment most clearly in buyer territory, with transactions down 27.1% in the first half and Amstat reporting medium jet inventory up nearly 10% year to date.

What Accurate Valuation Requires by Segment

A Citation CJ3+ and a Gulfstream G650 are both business jets listed in a pre-owned marketplace. The information required to value them accurately has almost nothing in common.

For light jets, key variables include airframe hours, engine cycle counts relative to time-between-overhaul intervals, avionics upgrade status, and maintenance program enrollment. A light jet approaching major inspection thresholds or TBO carries devaluation risk that doesn't surface in a listing price. The category also generates more transaction comps than any other: JETNET recorded 544 small jet transactions in the first half of 2026. That comparables pool gives valuation models enough data to produce fine-grained outputs.

Large-cabin aircraft present a different challenge. Transaction volume is lower (332 large jet deals in the first half of 2026), and many involve aircraft with highly specific completion states, avionics packages, and operational histories. Off-market transactions are common, and with just 5.1% of the heavy jet fleet for sale, many of the best aircraft never reach a public listing. A buyer acquiring a G650 or a Bombardier Global 7500 needs information about the aircraft's specific interior configuration, charter revenue history, engine program coverage, and residual value trajectory across multiple scenarios. Static price guides don't capture that.

The medium jet category occupies its own informational space. JETNET recorded 239 medium jet transactions in the first half of 2026, down 27.1%, while Amstat shows medium jet inventory up nearly 10% and median values up 4% year to date. Rising supply and falling volume put these buyers in a stronger negotiating position than large-cabin purchasers. Understanding where price and transaction velocity intersect in the medium segment requires granular data on comparable aircraft that actually closed, not on the listing prices of aircraft that haven't moved yet.

The Platform's Approach

Aero Ventures' platform is built to differentiate between these categories. As Petrossov explained to SherpaReport, the platform aggregates "true transaction prices, on- and off-market availability, and detailed aircraft specifications" and then layers in "decision tools like absorption rates, five-year ownership cost simulations, residual value forecasts, and comparative charter economics." The AI agents pull real-time aircraft specifications, transaction data, and market comps to generate instant valuations. "The more transactions we ingest," Petrossov told SherpaReport, "the smarter and faster the system gets — a self-reinforcing data flywheel."

That data model is segment-sensitive in ways that matter operationally. More light jet transactions feed better light jet valuations; the comparables pool is large enough to support fine-grained analysis. In the large-cabin segment, where off-market deals are common and data is harder to aggregate, the platform's value proposition shifts toward surfacing insights that a buyer or seller couldn't assemble independently in a reasonable timeframe. The question for any AI valuation system applied across categories is whether the input data is granular enough to produce outputs each segment's buyers and sellers actually trust. Building models weighted differently for maintenance programs, charter economics, and age profiles across aircraft types is the core technical challenge.

The Financing Dimension

Medium jets illustrate the financing-sensitivity pattern most clearly. With transactions down 27.1% in the first half of 2026 and inventory rising, the category gives buyers time to do more due diligence before committing. Sellers who need to move quickly aren't finding a fast exit: motivated buyers exist but aren't moving fast.

Aero Ventures offers both traditional financing pathways and structured liquidity: quote turnarounds in 24 to 48 hours, immediate cash offers within 48 hours, or arrangements that "provide funds upfront with shared upside later," as Petrossov described to SherpaReport. That flexibility applies across segments, but its utility differs by category. For a medium jet transaction where the seller wants to exit quickly and the buyer's due diligence extends over months, certainty of execution (knowing the deal will close, on a defined timeline, at a defined price) has economic value that exceeds the incremental gain from a lengthier market process.

Bridge financing matters differently in the large-cabin category. An owner of a $25 million Bombardier Challenger seeking to upgrade to a $45 million Global may need to acquire the new aircraft before selling the existing one to avoid a gap in availability for their operation. Aero Ventures offers bridge financing enabling buyers to acquire new aircraft before selling existing ones, as Petrossov confirmed to SherpaReport. For high-net-worth buyers whose aircraft usage is tied to business operations rather than discretionary travel, that bridge function addresses a practical constraint.

Where the Advisory Team Adds Value

Petrossov's stated design principle is to concentrate human advisory effort on the transactions where it contributes the most, typically the large-cabin, high-complexity deals that a data platform cannot automate in full. For owners exploring preliminary valuation scenarios or running ownership cost simulations across multiple aircraft types, the platform's self-service tools handle that phase. For a transaction involving an off-market large-cabin aircraft with a custom completion, an atypical engine program structure, and cross-border registration considerations, the advisory team's direct involvement becomes the primary value-add.