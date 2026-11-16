Romantic relationship, honey trap: Two accused in the Rajasthan railway track blast case arrested; police suspect links with Pakistan-based ISI

According to The Times of India, police seized 46 cartridges, two foreign-made pistols, and ₹30,000 in cash from them. Mahakdeep Kaur, one of the accused, was divorced from her husband in December 2024. Her husband was later jailed in 2025 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaur was connected to Pakistan-based individuals whose code names were Shah and Chacha.

Rajasthan Police stated that the names were fake and that the individuals were ISI operatives. According to multiple media reports, Mahakdeep Kaur became involved in their network after a Pakistani ISI operative developed a romantic relationship with her. India Today reported that the security agency claims vulnerable and emotionally isolated women are being targeted by Pakistan-based handlers for recruitment. In the Sri Ganganagar railway track blast case, Kaur remains the prime accused, while Davinder Singh is reportedly her accomplice.

Accused Had Earlier Planned to Detonate a Bomb

On November 3, 2026, a blast took place on a railway track in Sri Ganganagar district, near the India-Pakistan border. The railway track passed through the Ramsinghpur area. According to the preliminary investigation, similar blasts had been planned earlier as well. According to The Indian Express, the accused had previously planned a blast on the railway tracks near the Ramsinghpur police station on October 6, 2026. However, the plan was subsequently cancelled due to the unavailability of a bomb.

See Also: Why ISI's New Honey-Trap Game Employs Psychologists To Lure Targets

In another instance, a timer bomb failed to detonate due to a technical error between October 12 and 13. The bomb was handed over to the accused by a Pakistani handler. Rajasthan Police are investigating the money trail and funding behind the blast. Rajasthan Police officials had further noted the use of romantic relationships by ISI operatives, with one official saying, “The case points to a new trend of luring single women into a trap by feigning romantic interest and offering them money.”

Reports claim that the two accused were allegedly paid ₹2.2 lakh, with ₹1 lakh in cash and the remaining amount transferred through a bank. Currently, the investigation is focused on identifying other individuals in the suspected network. Rajasthan ATS had earlier red-flagged a woman named Babita from Gangapur City, who was also lured into a similar setup. She was allegedly involved in a honey trap by Pakistani agents, who recruited her by targeting her through a romantic relationship.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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