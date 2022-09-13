Emmys 2022: King Charles III mocked by 'Succession' showrunner Jesse Armstrong

'Succession' showrunner Jesse Armstrong took a dig at King Charles III during his Emmys acceptance speech on Monday night, reports Variety.

Taking to the stage along with the show's execs and cast members, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun, to accept the Emmy for outstanding drama series, Armstrong said: "Big week for successions. New king in the UK, this for us."

Armstrong, who is British and not a Royalist, then said: "Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles," prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team on stage.

"Keep it royalist, keep it royalist," quipped Scotland-born Cox, who plays the show's patriarch Logan Roy.

"No, I mean, I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is, we'll leave that to other people," Armstrong continued.

"Delicate balance," Cox replied, causing laughter to ripple across the audience. Armstrong then went on to deliver the rest of his acceptance speech.

It was a stellar night for 'Succession', which also saw Armstrong take home an award for best writing for a drama series, for the Season 3 finale, and Macfadyen honored for best-supporting actor in a drama series. (KB/IANS)