Awards/Achievements

Critics Choice Awards 2023: A brace for 'Naatu Naatu' as it beats Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift again

After its big win at the recently concluded Golden Awards, S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' is creating waves at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The film was awarded the trophy for Best Original Song in a movie for its 'Naatu Naatu' track, which has become an international phenomenon.