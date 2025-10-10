No Peace for Trump: Trump’s Quest for the Nobel Peace Prize Ends in Disappointment

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
Despite repeatedly claiming he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for ending global conflicts, Donald Trump was left disappointed
This news sparked frustration and criticism from his camp.
On Friday, October 10, 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was not given to Donald Trump — despite his claims of ending multiple wars and repeatedly asserting that he deserved the honor. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote democratic rights and push for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted that Machado’s work embodies the core principles of democracy as a foundation for lasting peace. “Venezuela has evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal, authoritarian state now facing a humanitarian and economic crisis,” the committee said, underscoring the significance of her struggle.
The chairperson, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, when asked about Trump, said, “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity.”
The announcement, however, has political implications for U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been actively seeking the prize and promoting himself as a global peacemaker. Trump’s administration has already taken a tough approach toward Venezuela, halting diplomatic outreach, accusing Maduro of overseeing drug trafficking, and conducting military operations in the Caribbean, including naval deployments and airstrikes against suspected drug shipments. The White House argues that Machado’s Nobel Prize reinforces the legitimacy of supporting democratic change in Venezuela, potentially justifying stronger U.S. interventions.
The Nobel Committee praised Machado as a “brave and committed champion of peace” who “keeps the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness.” The announcement was delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, in Oslo.
Trump, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on being passed over for the award. In the lead-up to the announcement, he repeatedly claimed credit for stopping multiple conflicts worldwide and positioning himself as a global peacekeeper. These claims include alleged interventions in crises such as Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas, and India-Pakistan — assertions widely disputed by experts and affected nations.
The White House reacted with criticism, calling the decision “politically motivated” and emphasizing Trump’s ongoing peace efforts. Spokesman Steven Cheung described the president as having “the heart of a humanitarian” and accused the committee of placing politics above peace.
Historically, at least four U.S. presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize, including Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002), and Barack Obama (2009). Trump had also been nominated during his first term but did not win. In contrast, Machado’s award reflects sustained, long-term advocacy for democracy under authoritarian pressure — a key factor the Nobel Committee emphasizes in its decisions.
