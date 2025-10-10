No Peace for Trump: Trump’s Quest for the Nobel Peace Prize Ends in Disappointment

The chairperson, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, when asked about Trump, said, “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity.”

The announcement, however, has political implications for U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been actively seeking the prize and promoting himself as a global peacemaker. Trump’s administration has already taken a tough approach toward Venezuela, halting diplomatic outreach, accusing Maduro of overseeing drug trafficking, and conducting military operations in the Caribbean, including naval deployments and airstrikes against suspected drug shipments. The White House argues that Machado’s Nobel Prize reinforces the legitimacy of supporting democratic change in Venezuela, potentially justifying stronger U.S. interventions.

The Nobel Committee praised Machado as a “brave and committed champion of peace” who “keeps the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness.” The announcement was delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, in Oslo.