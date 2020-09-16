Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Ayurveda Medicines To Counter Covid-19 Provided By UP Ayush Society

This Ayurveda kit helps in covid cure, says UP's Ayush Society

Covid-19 Immunity pills
The Ayurveda kit consists of Ayush-64 tab, Sanshamani Vati, Anu Tel, and Agastya Haritiki. Unsplash

A kit of four Ayurveda medicines to counter the coronavirus is being provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Ayush Society.

The kit is being prepared at the direction of the Union Ayush Ministry, says the Ayush Society. It is to be used by the corona patients as well as those having similar symptoms to boost their immunity.

In compliance of the directive, the Ayurveda department in the state has provided the medicine kit to all districts. Officials said a batch of patients who took the medicines saw reports coming negative in seven days. The medicines are effective in enhancing immunity.

According to ministry sources, the medicines cure soreness of throat and breathing problems.

Covid-19 Immunity
Specialized blood cells are the immune system’s greatest weapon. Unsplash

The kit consists of Ayush-64 tab, Sanshamani Vati, Anu Tel, and Agastya Haritiki.

Ayurveda expert, Dr. Nirankar Goel, said Ayush-64 and Sanshamani Vati can cure all types of fever.

Sanshamani Vati is an effective remedy for virus infection. Putting one drop of Anu Tel in both nostrils opens stuffy nose, cures throat infection and eye problem. Agastya Haritiki Avleha cures breathing problems, TB, asthma and fever.

The medicines have already been tested. They have to be taken for seven days under expert guidance, the doctor said. (IANS)

