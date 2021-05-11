Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Bamboo Bats May Be The Future Of Cricket
Lead StorySports

Bamboo Bats May Be The Future Of Cricket

The research, published in the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology, says that the prototype bat blade can be made by pasting strips of bamboo shoots to form layers

0
Bamboo
A bat made from bamboo and adhesives was stiffer, harder and stronger than those made of willow. IANS

The likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and Kane Williamson could well discard their English willow bats for those made from bamboo. British scientists have come up with research saying that cricket bats made of bamboo are a viable option given that they don’t compromise on the ‘sweet spot’ of traditional willow.

“Willow has been the principal material for cricket bats for centuries,” said Dr. Darshil Shah from the University of Cambridge, who is the co-author of the study.

“Despite good innings, there are problems with the supply of English willow. It takes about 15 years before a tree can be harvested, after which new trees must be planted. Between 15 and 30 percent of the wood is also wasted during bat production,” Dr. Shah told The Guardian newspaper in London.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Bamboo
Bamboo — a grass — is a cheap, plentiful, fast-growing, and sustainable material. Pixabay

Shah, who himself is an avid cricketer having played for Thailand’s under-19 national team, said that bamboo, being a cheap commodity, could be used in the mass production of bats.

“Bamboo — a grass — is a cheap, plentiful, fast-growing, and sustainable material. Shoots can grow from previous stumps, and maturity is reached after seven years. It is also very prevalent in countries that are taking up cricket such as China, Japan, South America,” said Shah.

The research, published in the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology, says that the prototype bat blade can be made by pasting strips of bamboo shoots to form layers.

ALSO READ: Education Programme, University Cricket Important For India

The team noticed that the bat made from bamboo and adhesives was “stiffer, harder and stronger than those made of willow, although more brittle”.

“It had a similar vibration performance, meaning it sounds similar when striking a ball. It is heavier than a willow bat, and we are looking to optimize that,” said Shah.

Shah said the bamboo bat has a larger “sweet spot”, which goes right to the toe of the bat.

“The sweet spot is a region on the bat where, when the ball hits on to that region, the ball flies away in high speed,” said Shah. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleAchieving Success Doesn’t Erase Trauma: Chris Rock
Next articlePuducherry Becomes ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Union Territory

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Does The Body React When You Are Diagnosed with Covid-19?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Himani Rathore The recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental and physical health of individuals the world over. With its...
Read more
Business

The Jobs Market Is Constantly Evolving – Are You Keeping Up?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Melinda Smith Leech collectors, alchemists, ten-pin bowling pinsetters, toad doctors, clock keepers, street lantern lighters, and town criers. These are all professions that were...
Read more
Health & Fitness

‘Free Jabs, Rapid Testing Must To Fight Covid In Rural India’, Says Health Expert Poonam Muttreja

NewsGram Desk - 0
Free or subsidized testing, treatment, and vaccination along with the provision of uninterrupted essential health services are essential to fight Covid-19 in rural India,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Does The Body React When You Are Diagnosed with Covid-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Himani Rathore The recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental and physical health of individuals the world over. With its...
Read more

The Jobs Market Is Constantly Evolving – Are You Keeping Up?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Melinda Smith Leech collectors, alchemists, ten-pin bowling pinsetters, toad doctors, clock keepers, street lantern lighters, and town criers. These are all professions that were...
Read more

‘Free Jabs, Rapid Testing Must To Fight Covid In Rural India’, Says Health Expert Poonam Muttreja

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Free or subsidized testing, treatment, and vaccination along with the provision of uninterrupted essential health services are essential to fight Covid-19 in rural India,...
Read more

What You Need To Know Before You Start Gambling Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rajesh Chakrabortty Online gambling has been on the rise lately, and rightfully so. People are seeking ways to make some more money, and online...
Read more

Online Education Platform By Professional Turns Boon For Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Necessity is the mother of invention is the common saying, but for Satish, Sherry, Feroze, and Shyam, presently in Thrissur, Muscat, Boston, and New...
Read more

Save Time & Money With Asset Management Software

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Asset management is one of the core responsibilities for owners and managers. When it comes to IT-related asset management (ITAM), there are many approaches...
Read more

Himachal Locals Stand Guard Against The Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur continuing to motivate the panchayat heads to play a crucial role to trace and quarantine all...
Read more

Study Shows Obesity Increases Risk Of Covid Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with increasing body mass index (BMI) may be at the risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19 finds a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada