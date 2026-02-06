‘What Allah Made, We Cannot Change’: Jamaat-e-Islamia Faces Backlash After Chief Shafiq Rehman’s Statement Over Women Leadership in Politics

He agreed that there is little representation of women in politics when considering other parties too and that they are “preparing” for greater participation of women candidates. He said that it is not a party policy but rather a societal norm, given that no party has nominated a “substantial number” of female candidates in the election.

Controversial Remarks on Working Women

The part of Rahman’s comments that received significant attention was when he criticised modern employment patterns for women, continuing that women exposed outside the home are prone to exploitation and moral decline. As the backlash grew across Bangladesh’s political spectrum, Jamaat claimed that Rahman’s account was hacked, leading to such social media posts. However, the interview itself was widely shared online.