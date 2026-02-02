India Cuts Bangladesh Funding in Union Budget 2026–27 to Half, Reducing to ₹60 Crore From ₹120 Crore, Signaling Diplomatic Reset Over Minority Violence

India's Union Budget 2026-27 has reduced the financial assistance provided to Bangladesh by half, decreasing the previous ₹120 crore to ₹60 crore. The step has been taken amid growing diplomatic strain between the two neighbors, with concerns escalating over violence against minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community.

Bangladesh has been showing a significant shift in its approach towards Pakistan, with efforts to strengthen ties that contradict the historical context of the 1971 liberation war. Bangladesh’s interim administration Chief Adviser Yunus met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a conference in Egypt. They reportedly addressed long-standing grievances from Bangladesh’s separation from Pakistan, with Sharif later describing the meeting as “warm and cordial.”