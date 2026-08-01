The Journey of a Young Rohingya Man from Genocide to Survival and Hope

Before fleeing my homeland, I had a place to call home and dreams to build a future in Arakan, Myanmar, but we frequently encountered discrimination: We could not move freely, access public education, attend university, or participate in elections.

Before the 1982 nationality law, the Rohingya in Myanmar held citizenship rights, including recognition as Myanmar nationals. After the 1982 Law, the Rohingya lost their citizenship entirely, which affected their ability to live with dignity and safety. As a result, a large number of Rohingya — approximately 1.2 million people according to UNHCR estimates — were forced to become refugees in their neighboring country, Bangladesh. I was one of them.

As I fled with my family in 2017, at the age of 10, we witnessed people being shot as they were trying to cross the Naf River, the river marking the border between southeastern Bangladesh and northwestern Myanmar. I saw many Rohingya children floating on the river after losing their lives to the Myanmar junta’s gunfire. We were also fired upon as we were trying to reach the Bay of Bengal by crossing the river near our village in Myanmar, but fortunately for us, we made it across.

The Rohingya have been persecuted in Myanmar since at least the 1970s, with events coming to a head from August 2016 to January 2017, when the military began a violent crackdown that led to large-scale massacres and crimes against humanity. The military was accused of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and committing genocide by different United Nations agencies, officials of the International Criminal Court, various governments, and several human rights groups.

Beyond the extrajudicial killings, gang rapes, executions, arson, infanticides, relentless persecution, and denial of rights, the military’s actions displaced vast numbers of people, most of whom fled across the border to Bangladesh.

After facing all the hardships of the crossing, we reached the border — Bangladesh’s Shah Porir Dwip island — but the Border Guard of Bangladesh would not allow us to enter the country, and we spent a night on the island, struggling to live without any necessities. After spending that one night there, my family and I were allowed to enter Bangladesh.