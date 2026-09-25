Bangladesh: Protests Can Change Governments, But can They Strengthen Democracy?

On August 5, 2024, thousands of people filled the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, as the government that had ruled the country for over 15 years collapsed amid mass protests against authoritarianism and demands for accountability.

Weeks earlier, nobody could have imagined it. The day it happened, crowds filled the streets celebrating a government’s fall, celebrating a demand for accountability finally met.

Two years on, a different question follows that victory. Did the country only change a government, or could it also change the system that drove people to the streets in the first place?

The July uprising started over quota reform in government jobs, then grew into wider political and social anger. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) counted roughly 1,400 deaths between July 1 and August 15, 2024. On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country.

The government fell, and that was the visible outcome. But people who marched in July wanted more: reformed institutions, accountability, power structures rebuilt from the ground up.

What the July revolutions promised

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the key student leaders of the movement, told BDNews24.com, an online news portal, that some of the structural changes discussed during the uprising have never materialized.

In his words: