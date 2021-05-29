Saturday, May 29, 2021
Bangladeshi Immigrants On The Rise In India

The six suspects have been charged with rape and sexual assault, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

Assam
The arrests were made after a video recording of the alleged event went viral on social media in Assam. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants- four males, and one woman have been detained for allegedly raping and torturing a lady at Ramamurthy Nagara, Bangaluru. The arrests were made after a video recording of the alleged event went viral on social media in Assam. Apparently, the group videotaped the incident and shared it with their friends. According to police sources, the video is said to have emerged from the “dark web” and is currently spreading on various digital platforms.

The four culprits have been identified as Mohammad Baba Sheikh, Riday Babo, Sagar, and Akheel by Bangalore police. However, one culprit is still at large and the authorities have hidden the identity of the arrested woman. In this case, the Assam police tracked down the phone number from which the video was received and instantly notified the Bengaluru police. Following this, special squads were deployed, and the group was captured on Thursday evening within hours. As per reports, while they were being arrested, two of the accused were shot at by police and are being treated at a Bengaluru hospital for bullet wounds they sustained below their waists.

In the matter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged individuals to assist in the investigation.

The six suspects have been charged with rape and sexual assault, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Pant stated that the survivor and the accused are all members of the same organization and are thought to be from Bangladesh. The 22-year-old lady was apparently transported to India for human trafficking. According to the commissioner the victim was tortured for money-related concerns. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police from Tejgaon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md. Sahidullah said that the victim in the video has been identified as a resident of the Mogbazar area in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Simultaneously, the incident has sparked outrage on Twitter regarding implementing the NRC (National Register of Citizens) bill passed by the government in 2019. While some netizens asserted that NRC is the need of the hour, others took a jib at those opposing the bill.

ALSO READ: National Register of Citizens (NRC) published by Assam government

In recent years, there have been several examples of illegal Bangladeshi immigration in the south. Not long ago, in October 2019, three Bangladeshi men were arrested who allegedly used to take flights to Delhi to commit looting in different Indian states. In the same year, another incident was reported where over 60 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were captured and deported from Bengaluru. Following the incident, Bhaskar Rao, the commissioner of the Bangalore city police, suspected that there may be lakhs of these illegal immigrants in Bengaluru.

S Prakash, the state spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated that his party has been discussing this subject for years and that no one has paid any attention to it. “In 2015, previous CM HD Kumaraswamy even conducted a news conference on this topic saying that there were over one lakh undocumented Bangladeshis in Bengaluru, but the erstwhile administration took no action,” he claimed.

