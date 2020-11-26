Thursday, November 26, 2020
Beat The Winter Gloominess By Tweaking Your Home Decor

The Winter season brings lazy mood swings

Winter
Enhance your home decor. Pixabay

Winters are truly magical as it brings along the joy of sipping a hot cup of tea, the ease of snuggling in your blanket, and the charm of basking in the afternoon sunlight. While it is the season of lounging around in the house wearing your comfy pajamas and working from your bed, this season also brings along lazy mood swings.

How about you prep-up your space based on your mood? Some like it to be warm, some vibrant, and some look for the best of both worlds. This year beat the winter gloominess by tweaking your home decor and relish the cold season thoughtfully with these simple yet effective ideas, shared by Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Embracing vibrant nooks!

When the winters hit your mood can take a backseat due to the somber skies outside. This is where a bright shade can instantly make your space feel upbeat and energetic. For warm and comforting nooks in your house, go for dark green colors for walls that radiate vibrancy. While nooks are great spaces to enjoy various activities, it can also be just a pretty customized corner in your house.

Unlock your aesthetic sense by incorporating wood pattern laminates to balance the natural impact and sophistication. Lastly, to make your nook cozier and warmer, layer your cabinet with a thick cloth and mini pinecone plants.

The reading shenanigans!

Winter
There are several well-known authors to add to your read book list this winter. Pixabay

The only thing better than curling up with a good book is having a perfect spot to be cozy in. This space has to feel like you and to make that happen, think about the things that make you feel happy; bring these elements into your reading area. Start with placing a soft chair and plush throw pillow which is all you would require for seating arrangements. Ditch the bookshelves for ancient trunks or an ottoman to stack your novels.

You can also re-create a coffee bar on a stool with a coffee machine and your favorite mug. Now, speaking of walls, go for distressed veneers that are easy to maintain and highly durable. You can opt for this Distressed The Plus Oak Parquet from Decowood Veneers, which has a rich dark brown shade that will infuse cozy vibes in your space. Try to keep your white lighting dim to blend the colors well. A fur rug in beige or cream color will further accentuate the entire set-up. Place some scented candles and you are ready to unwind with books amidst a peaceful abode!

Sleep, work, binge-watch, repeat!

With everyone working from home and with the onset of the winter season, our bedrooms have become a multi-purpose area. The bedroom provides a private sanctuary where you unwind, relax, and get ready for the day ahead basically live your daily moments. Opt for a timeless monochrome palette of black and white which brings peace as well as warmth. You can use black as your luxe statement shade by incorporating it in your furniture like the bed, armless chair, and a floor lamp.

ALSO READ: The Pandemic-Era Incarnation Of Self-Care

Keep your room spick and span by contrasting the colors with wooden floors like this Oak Cappuccino from Mikasa Floors whose natural light brown color will give your interiors a flamboyant panache. Also, it is your chance to bring out your crisp white blankets and grey pillows which are perfect for the cold season while complementing your decor. The beauty of indoor planters lies in its ability to instantly brighten your house and add freshness and bring life to the place. Here you can place tall sea-green ceramic planters to add that inviting essence to your bedroom. (IANS)

