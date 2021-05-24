Monday, May 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Beauty Does Lie In The Eyes Of The Beholder, Explains Science
Lead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

Beauty Does Lie In The Eyes Of The Beholder, Explains Science

A new study suggests that what a person finds good-looking in another individual is shaped by our environment and experiences

0
Beauty
Environmental experiences have as much influence on people's idea of beauty as genetics. Pixabay

Why do some people find American actor Brad Pitt “dreamy” and others think he’s merely handsome? A new study suggests that what a person finds good-looking in another individual is shaped by our environment and experiences. Beauty, say, experts, is very individual. While Pitt is undeniably good-looking, not everyone agrees to what extent.

That’s what Laure Germine, a researcher in psychiatric genetics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, recently helped to publish in the journal Current Biology, where investigators studied the face preferences of over 35,000 people who visited the website TestMyBrain.org.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

“We wanted to focus specifically on this so-called ‘eye of the beholder,’ the individual judgments of face attractiveness that differ from each other,” she said. “So I think most people agree that, for example, Brad Pitt is better looking than, say, [American presidential candidate] Donald Trump. But when it comes to Brad Pitt versus [actor] George Clooney versus [actor] Ryan Gosling, then reasonable people might disagree.”

Beauty
The preference for beautiful — or dislike of average — faces agreed only about 50 percent of the time. Pixabay

Included in the study were almost 550 sets of identical twins who share 100 percent of their genetic material, and 214 pairs of same-sex, non-identical twins whose genes are dissimilar. It was expected that the identical twins would share an identical face preference, while the fraternal twins’ preferences would be more diverse like the general population.

ALSO READ: Beauty Tips Shahnaz Husain Swears By

In fact, the preference for beautiful — or dislike of average — faces agreed only about 50 percent of the time, suggesting that environmental experiences have as much influence on people’s idea of beauty as genetics.

“So it could be if someone has a romantic relationship with someone they are very close to and they think of very positively, the characteristics of that person’s face then will seem even more attractive to them even on other people, and vice versa,” said Germine. In other words, beauty appears very much to be very much “in the eye of the beholder.” (VOA/JC)

Previous articleTop Challenges Of Studying In US
Next articleImportance Of Personal Hygiene In Summers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

3 Delicious And Easy Summer Treats Recipes

NewsGram Desk - 0
As season changes and we await monsoon, renowned chef Harpal Singh from Tata Sky Cooking brings some recipes that are easy-to-cook and deliciously filling. Karele...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Discovering The Link Between Nutrition And Skin Aging

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a whole gamut of skincare products available right now online and in stores that might give our skin the glow, shine, anti-aging,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Importance Of Personal Hygiene In Summers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in three adolescents are not practicing appropriate hand hygiene, a shocking recent global study involving University of Queensland researchers has found. The Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Delicious And Easy Summer Treats Recipes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As season changes and we await monsoon, renowned chef Harpal Singh from Tata Sky Cooking brings some recipes that are easy-to-cook and deliciously filling. Karele...
Read more

Discovering The Link Between Nutrition And Skin Aging

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a whole gamut of skincare products available right now online and in stores that might give our skin the glow, shine, anti-aging,...
Read more

Importance Of Personal Hygiene In Summers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Two in three adolescents are not practicing appropriate hand hygiene, a shocking recent global study involving University of Queensland researchers has found. The Covid-19...
Read more

Beauty Does Lie In The Eyes Of The Beholder, Explains Science

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Why do some people find American actor Brad Pitt “dreamy” and others think he’s merely handsome? A new study suggests that what a person...
Read more

Top Challenges Of Studying In US

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Our friend Homayoon has told us in the past that he hopes to study in the U.S. but worries "my dream to study in...
Read more

Cookies Are As Addictive As Cocaine Concludes Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Can a cookie be as addictive as cocaine? Researchers say that for lab rats at least, the answer is yes. Rodents in a study...
Read more

Cryptocurrency In India: Know The Related Concerns And Confusions

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amongst all its Indian stakeholders, there are strong undercurrents, deafening official-silence and unofficial-posturing, all around. Over the past few months, the government has had...
Read more

Here Are Few Interesting Updates From Google I/O To Make Your Life Easier

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At its I/O developers' conference, Google has highlighted a lot of features launching on Google services including Photos, Maps, and others that could deliver...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,501FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada