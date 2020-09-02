Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Benefits Of Coconut On World Coconut Day 2020

Celebrating the benefits of Coconut on this World Coconut Day

Coconut
Cocunt is a complete food rich in vitamins, calories, and minerals. Unsplash

BY AYUSHI SHARMA

The World Coconut Day is observed all around the world on 2nd September every year. It is celebrated with an objective to create awareness about the importance of coconut. This day allows people to identify the benefits of it.

COCONUT

It is the fruit of the coconut palm. It is known for its water, pulp, milk and oil. It belongs to the palm tree family, Arecaceae. The Coconut palm grows in the tropical climates as it requires moist climate. It grows well in the saline-rich coastal regions. The palm can reach more than 100 feet in height. The life span of the palm is about 75 to 100 years.

VARIOUS COCONUT PRODUCTS

The raw white pulp inside is known as the kernel. It has a firm texture and is slightly sweet taste.

Coconut
Coconut kernel is an excellent source of minerals such as copper, calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, and zinc. Unsplash

Coconut milk is extracted from it by pressing the grated product. It is healthy in nature.

Its oil is also extracted from the grated coconut.

It is also used for cooking and baking by many people.

BENEFITS OF COCONUT: 
  1. COCONUTS ARE HIGHLY NUTRITIOUS: They provide fats. It also contains protein, several minerals, and small amounts of vitamins B. They contain high levels of manganese which help developing bone health and metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and cholesterol. They are also known to be rich in iron which are essential for the red blood cells in our body. 
  2. ENHANCES HEART HEALTH: It is noticed that people who eat it on regular basis have lower risks of cardiovascular diseases. Also, consuming its oil helps reducing belly fat.

    Coconut
    On this day, the entire world celebrates one of nature’s healthiest foods. Unsplash


  3. IT PROMOTES BLOOD SUGAR CONTROL: It is known to be low in carbohydrates and high in fibre and fat, therefore, so it helps in stabilising blood sugar. High fibre content allows slow digestion, thus, improving insulin resistance, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

    Also Read: Your Hand Grip Can Reveal If You are at Diabetes Risk

  4. POWERFUL ANTIOXIDANTS: They are known to contain phenolic compounds. The main phenolic compounds are gallic acid, caffeic acid, salicylic acid and p-coumaric acid. 
  5. CAN BE EASILY INCORPORATED IN OUR DIET: Shaved coconut adds a nice flavour to savoury dishes. Its texture works amazing with curries, rice dishes, etc.Shredded coconut can also be used to garnish baked goods. They are great for baking and adds natural sweetness to cookies and muffins. Coconut flour is also used in baking as a substitute for wheat flour. It is known to be gluten-free.

     

Previous articleWeight Management: Tough Task for People During Covid-19 Lockdown
Next articleHere’s Your Guide to Fight Back Scalp-Related Problems

