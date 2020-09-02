Benefits Of Coconut On World Coconut Day 2020

BY AYUSHI SHARMA

The World Coconut Day is observed all around the world on 2nd September every year. It is celebrated with an objective to create awareness about the importance of coconut. This day allows people to identify the benefits of it.

COCONUT

It is the fruit of the coconut palm. It is known for its water, pulp, milk and oil. It belongs to the palm tree family, Arecaceae. The Coconut palm grows in the tropical climates as it requires moist climate. It grows well in the saline-rich coastal regions. The palm can reach more than 100 feet in height. The life span of the palm is about 75 to 100 years.

VARIOUS COCONUT PRODUCTS

The raw white pulp inside is known as the kernel. It has a firm texture and is slightly sweet taste.

Coconut milk is extracted from it by pressing the grated product. It is healthy in nature.

Its oil is also extracted from the grated coconut.

It is also used for cooking and baking by many people.

BENEFITS OF COCONUT: