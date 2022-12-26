Adieus of 2022: Great personalities who left us this year

Just like any other year, the year 2022 made us realize that nothing lasts forever. Everyone has to go some day.
The Indian film industry this year lost a lot of its gems.
On the 6th of February, the 'Nightingale of the Indian Music Industry' said goodbye to her millions of fans across the globe.
Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after battling multiple health-related complications, along with Covid-19. She was laid to rest with full state honors and her funeral was attended by political heavyweights like Prime Minister Modi and then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.
Raju Srivastava was known for his witty comic acts which used to entertain kids and grown-ups alike. However, everything came to an unexpected halt when India's beloved 'Gajodhar' passed out in his gym on August 10 this year. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he passed away on September 21st, 2022 leaving his fans teary-eyed.
Sidhu Moosewaala's death is, perhaps, the most tragic tale of the year. The 28-year-old Punjabi rapper was gunned down by gangsters on May 29th, 2022. The assailants shot Moosewaala thirty times before fleeing away. Sidhu Moosewaala's death was not only a shock for his family members and his fans but also a wake-up call for the politicians of Punjab.
After singing one of his immensely loved bangers 'Hum rahein yaa naa rahein....' the heartthrob of a million hearts, Krishnakumar Kunnath aka K.K. passed away at a concert in Kolkata at the age of 53. His postmortem report revealed that the reason behind his sudden and untimely death was a heart condition that got triggered due to a lack of oxygen.
One of the leading maestros in the field of 'Kathak', Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, 2022, at the ripe age of 83. Panditji was suffering from kidney failure and was on dialysis. His health condition began to fall and he had to be rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the living legend passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while battling for his life. (KB)