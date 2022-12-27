Year Ender 2022: Most popular Indian OTT series of the year

As 2022 is about to end, we are looking back at Indian web series that were hit on OTT platforms. This year Indian OTT platforms presented some of the most brilliant Indian web series. Ranging from psychological thrillers to college romances, the viewers were given wide category of genres. Additionally, some of the top Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgan made their OTT debuts.
Here’s a look at 5 top Indian web series of 2022:
Panchayat is a comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy villagers and a difficult village lifestyle Abhishek starts his job with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT.
Stream on - Amazon Prime Video
Delhi Crime's first season was based on the Nirbhaya rape, and as crimes go, it was hard to top its bestiality. In the second season, Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and their compatriots are busy solving the brutal killings of elderly couples in ‘posh’ Delhi colonies. Tillotama Shome shows up in an unexpected turn.
Stream on - Netflix
'Gullak 3,' like the previous two seasons, revolves around the everyday of a small town, middle-class Indian household. While the family experiences many ups and downs, what holds them together is their unwavering love and support for one another, which manifests itself in the most unexpected ways. The beauty of the series lies in its narrative, which is as promising as its prequels, and easy to relate to.
Stream on- Sony Liv
The web series, starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles, is a lesson in both history and science. The biographical drama revolves around two great Indian men – Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. At the backdrop of the drama is India’s formative years towards a progressive, independent nation with the two men being the harbinger of growth in the field of science. Dr Homi Bhabha (Jim) spearheaded the Nuclear Programme, and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak) set up the Indian Space Programme.
Stream On- Sony Liv
Apharan is an Indian crime-drama TV series; its second season was premiered on 18 March 2022 on Voot Select. The story revolves around Rudra Srivastava (played by Arunoday Singh), an inspector in Uttarakhand Police, who is on a special mission.
Stream on - Voot
The psychological crime thriller marked Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu’s web debut and brought him into the spotlight again. The actor wowed the audience with his impressive performance as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh. Through the three seasons, Abhay faces varied challenges and will go to any length to solve cases that are thrown at him. What works in Abhay’s favour is his ability to think like a criminal. While the protagonist is doing a commendable job of playing the hero, our antagonists are not far behind in making their presence felt.
Stream on- Zee5