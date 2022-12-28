Interior décor trends which elevated our homes in 2022

Home is an important part of our lives, it's the place where we find solace. The home speaks about our inner selves and it directly impacts our mental state. With Covid-19 and lockdown, a lot more emphasis has been put on how we make our home. As people spent more time inside, they realised that home should be such a space where we can find peace.

Hence, homes started to speak of the aesthetics that we believe in, colours that we love, and of the type of furniture that brings out the best in us.

Shades of brown

Shades of Brown according to top interior designing experts, have taken over the the interior décor space this year. The many different shades of brown represent calmness, vibrance and bright tones. Shades of brown have moved from the runway to the high street this year, and interior designers say it will also be a popular choice for homes in 2023.

Nature-inspired objects

Nature-inspired objects and shapes became very popular this year in home decor. People have put their creativity into natural objects and made them the part of their homes. Decorating home with natural objects creates a very soothing natural environment in home. One of perks of decorating home with natural objects is that it's budget friendly and saves you the cost of expensive decor objects and interior designer's fee. It also brings out your creative side.

Elevated outdoor furniture

Home also includes your outdoor open space. This year decorating outdoor space with furniture became popular as people spent time sitting outside. With beautiful and suitable furniture outdoor, we world spend more time outside enjoying nature and it's beauty. It's always necessary to take breaks from staying inside and take some fresh air.

Textures

Adding texture in interior space means creating visual spaces. Creating textures include adding adding different elements of textiles, material, colors and metals in space. Textures add richness to your home.

Pastel shades

Who doesn't love pastels colors! Pastel shades have made their way into our rooms with interior designers combining different shades of pastels to create a welcoming, gentle and subtle space. Combining pastel colors took over interior designing in 2022.