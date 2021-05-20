Thursday, May 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Best Waterfront Activities To Do In Washington, DC
EntertainmentLead StoryUSA

Best Waterfront Activities To Do In Washington, DC

The District of Columbia's two rivers, the Potomac and the Anacostia shine brightly once the warm weather of spring and summer settles on the city

0
DC
Located in Georgetown on the Potomac River, Key Bridge Boathouse is a great place to go for on-the-water adventures. Pixabay

While travel is on hold nowadays, there’s no reason why you can’t plan your next itinerary. Washington, DC in the United States is one of the places you can explore. The District of Columbia’s two rivers, the Potomac and the Anacostia shine brightly once the warm weather of spring and summer settles on the city. Fortunately for visitors, there are plenty of ways to explore the city’s waterfronts, with family-friendly outdoor recreation that includes being both on the rivers and lounging beside it.

Live the Wharf life at DC’s hottest development

DC’s waterfront offerings went through the roof when The Wharf debuted in October 2017. The development features so many things to do, eat and drink ï¿½ including awesome waterfront views, an array of stylish restaurants, four distinct piers, three new, state-of-the-art hotels, two great new music venues in The Anthem and Pearl Street Warehouse, and a free water jitney that takes you to the gorgeous East Potomac Park.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Savor the outdoors at The Yards Park

Located near Nationals Park and at the center of the bustling Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, The Yards Park sits next to the Anacostia River in a resplendent fashion. Its bridge is an architectural marvel while its modernized “outdoor rooms” make the park a perfect place for playtime. Nearby, waterfront outfitter Ballpark Boathouse offers kayak rentals complemented by views of the river’s wildlife.

DC
Nearby, waterfront outfitter Ballpark Boathouse offers kayak rentals complemented by views of the river’s wildlife. Pixabay

Hang out at The Washington Harbour in Georgetown

Georgetown’s river waterfront is home to tons of great restaurants ï¿½ many, including Sequoia, Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place, and Farmers Fishers Bakers, which offer patio seating in warm weather ï¿½ and plenty of outdoor activities. In summer, children and adults can splash in the sprinkler-style water fountain, watch the boats and feed the ducks. Before or after, get your shopping done in the historic neighborhood.

Head to the Key Bridge Boathouse for kayaking and paddleboarding

Located in Georgetown on the Potomac River, Key Bridge Boathouse is a great place to go for on-the-water adventures. Rent a kayak, canoe, or even a stand-up paddleboard and make the river your personal playground. You should be able to catch views of the gorgeous Georgetown waterfront, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and even the Washington Monument. You can also paddle over to Theodore Roosevelt Island, which is an attraction unto itself.

DC
Located in Georgetown on the Potomac River, Key Bridge Boathouse is a great place to go for on-the-water adventures. Pixabay

Have a monumental time with Tidal Basin Paddle Boats

Gaze at the gorgeous Jefferson Memorial and an array of cherry blossom trees as you glide around the Tidal Basin on either a pedal boat or a swan boat from Tidal Basin Paddle Boats. Expect picturesque views of the National Mall as you navigate one of the most scenic areas in the District.

DC
Expect picturesque views of the National Mall as you navigate one of the most scenic areas in the District. Pixabay

See the sights on a DC boat tour

Located on Southwest & The Wharf, Hornblowers offers sightseeing tours daily, providing stunning visuals of the memorials and monuments from an on-the-water perspective. Its boats offer lunch and dinner cruises, as well as themed excursions, so your options are plentiful. Embark DC offers customized tours that depart from the Georgetown waterfront; Potomac Riverboat Company, which offers a variety of narrated cruises on the river, including water taxi excursions; Potomac Paddle Pub, a rain-or-shine pedal boat that doubles as a BYOB booze cruise; and DC Cruises, which sports 100-passenger tour boats to see the monuments, as well as water taxi tours that connect Georgetown and the National Mall.

ALSO READ: Washington Offers Disadvantaged Children Access to Tennis

Discover dazzling views with DC Ducks

DC Ducks offers awesome sightseeing tours on its distinctive amphibious vehicles. You start at Union Station, driving past the city’s famous monuments and museums, learning as you go. Then, the car turns into a boat, taking you straight into the Potomac River for a thrilling adventure off-land. This 90-minute journey is unlike any other tour in the District and a great family-friendly activity. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNASA Launches Mission To Examine Climate, Ocean Currents
Next articleWhy Is Pakistan Drifting Apart From The Taliban?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more
Lead Story

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more
Lead Story

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

Will Islamic State Be Affected By The Recapture Of Idlib, Syria?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sirwan Kajjo As the Syrian government forces continue to advance on the Syrian province of Idlib, the last main rebel stronghold in the country, experts...
Read more

Covid Risk Might Be Doubled If You’ve Had Dengue Before

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have had dengue in the past are twice as likely to develop symptoms of Covid-19 if they are infected by a coronavirus,...
Read more

The Costs Of Hiring The Right Guest Speaker

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sam Jones Now that the recent health crisis is almost behind us, many organizations are getting back to planning events. Venues are reopening and...
Read more

Stories Of Foreign Students Being Target Of Hate Speech In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Joon Baek, a Korean student at Columbia University in New York City, was riding the subway last year when a woman sitting across from...
Read more

Navajo Nation Surpasses Cherokee To Become Largest Tribe In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Navajo Nation has by far the largest landmass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it's boasting the largest enrolled population,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada