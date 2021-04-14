Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar: An Inspiration

By- Khushi Bisht

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, widely regarded as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was one of the creators of the Indian Constitution. He has been the most knowledgeable Indian leader during his tenure. His thirst for knowledge was unquenchable, he mapped his own course in the face of hardship and earned accolades for his remarkable accomplishments. Throughout his life, he battled against social injustices such as untouchability and for the rights of socially and economically oppressed groups.

Babasaheb was a freedom fighter, economist, and lawyer. He was one of the driving forces behind India’s Dalit Buddhist Movement. He spent years developing a world in which all people are viewed equally. He was designated as India’s first Law and Justice Minister as he was the most competent person in the nation at the moment.

Early Years:

“Father Of The India Constitution,” B.R.Ambedakar was born on 14 April 1981 in Madhya Pradesh. He was his parents’ fourteenth child. He was discriminated against from a young age because he was born into a Mahar caste who were considered untouchables. The British referred to this community as ‘lower village servants.’

Since his father was an officer in the Indian army he demanded his son should be educated. Hence, Ambedkar was given the opportunity to attend school. Even at the school which was operated by the British government, Ambedkar faced bigotry and disrespect. Whenever he went, he was met with prejudice.

Education:

Ambedkar was the very first person in his village to graduate from high school. He then went to Bombay University to pursue a BA in Economics and Politics, where he met Sayaji Rao III, the Maharaja of Baroda State who granted Ambedkar a monthly scholarship of twenty-five rupees. The Maharaja was a strong supporter of progressive changes, such as the abolition of casteism and untouchability. He also paid for Ambedkar’s post-graduate studies abroad.

Owing to his insatiable desire to study, he became the first Indian to receive a doctorate from Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He has also graduated from Grey’s Inn, London, with a degree in Barrister-at-Law. The London University bestowed the honorary degree of D.Sc. on him. The University of Columbia awarded him a Doctorate on June 8, 1927.

Fight To Abolish Untouchability:

When Ambedkar returned to India and was hired as a professor at the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Bombay, other faculty members objected to him drinking from the common water mug. Cast segregation, he noted, was almost tearing the country apart. It was at this point that he started a serious movement for Dalit rights. Ambedkar believed that Dalits and other ethnic groups should be given reservations.

Dr. Ambedkar called for separate electorates and provisions for untouchables and other oppressed communities in 1919, laying the groundwork for Indian self-government. In 1920, Ambedkar published a newspaper named “Mooknayaka” in the hopes of reaching out to the masses and educating them about the dangers of the prevalent social injustices. He founded several other periodicals, including Bahishkrit Bharat, and Equality Janta, to defend Dalit rights.

He attempted to foster education and inspire untouchables when practicing law in the Bombay High Court. His first concerted campaign was the founding of the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha, a central organization dedicated to promoting literacy and social progress.

“Be Educated, Be Organised, and Be Agitated,” B. R Ambedkar was a firm believer in providing education to people from all walks of life. Babasaheb boosted a whole class of oppressed people. He gave them their foundation and elevated them to a degree they had just known in their minds. On August 26, 1982, the B. R. Ambedkar Open University was created by an act of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature. BR Ambedkar continues to inspire generations to come.