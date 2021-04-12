Monday, April 12, 2021
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Big Stars Do Fake Acting: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Big Stars Do Fake Acting: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin made his music video debut in B. Praak's new song "Baarish ki jaaye", which was released recently

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui at IIFA 2017 Green Carpet. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that aspiring actors need to make sure they have their unique style while entering showbiz, adding that if they intend to copy the superstars, they will not be liked by the audience.

“I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don’t get carried away with it. I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you? If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui told IANS.

The actor adds that stars are now moving to OTT because films are not being released in theatres.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Since films are no longer being screened in theatres, celebrities are shifting to OTT. Pixabay

“In the beginning, it was because of cause and passion. Now, because of the lockdown and films not releasing in theatres, these big stars are coming to OTT. That is not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why didn’t these stars come before?” Nawazuddin Siddiqui says.

Nawazuddin makes his music video debut in B. Praak’s new song “Baarish ki jaaye”, which released recently.

Talking about the video, he says: “My experience was very different. I have never done it (music video) before and I never even paid attention. But they got two to three options, and we talked. I like the work of B. Praak and this one I liked in the first go. (Video director) Arvindr Khaira shot in Hyderabad. We shot it in two days. I have never danced and had this mental blockage about it. I was scared, too. But I rehearsed and it went off well,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls. (IANS/KB)

